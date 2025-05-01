



A Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-backed terror module has been identified as the group behind two of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years: the massacre of tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley on April 22, 2025, and the killing of six labourers and a doctor at the Z-Morh tunnel project in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, in October 2024.





Investigations have revealed that several operatives involved in the Pahalgam attack had previously participated in the Z-Morh tunnel assault, confirming a direct operational link between the two incidents.





The Z-Morh tunnel attack marked a significant escalation in militant tactics, targeting a major infrastructure project for the first time. On the evening of October 20, 2024, two armed terrorists entered the workers’ camp at Gagangir, firing indiscriminately and killing seven people: six non-local labourers and a local doctor.





The victims included Dr. Shahnawaz from Budgam, Gurmeet Singh from Punjab, Mohammad Haneef, Faheem Nasir (safety manager), Kaleem from Bihar, Anil Kumar Shukla from Madhya Pradesh (mechanical manager), and Shashi Abrol, a designer from Jammu. The attackers, armed with US-made M4 carbines and AK-47 rifles, also torched company vehicles before fleeing, leaving behind an INSAS rifle at the scene. The Resistance Front (TRF), an LeT offshoot, initially claimed responsibility for the attack.





The Pahalgam massacre, which took place on April 22, 2025, was meticulously planned over several weeks. The Lashkar group, led by Pakistani national Hashim Musa (alias Suleman), a former Pakistan Army Special Forces soldier, and his associate Ali Bhai, infiltrated the area with the help of local operatives Adil Thoker and Asif Shaikh. They conducted reconnaissance of multiple tourist spots before selecting Baisaran Valley, citing its relatively lighter security. Intelligence from detained Over Ground Workers (OGWs) revealed the terrorists stayed in the valley for two days prior to the attack, which began at around 1:50 PM. Emerging from the pine forests, the attackers interrogated some victims, asking them to recite Islamic verses and shooting those who failed at point-blank range. The assault lasted less than ten minutes, resulting in the deaths of 26 people-25 tourists and a local pony handler. Two security personnel, including a Navy officer and an Intelligence Bureau official, were also killed.





Subsequent investigations confirmed that the same LeT module orchestrated both attacks, with Hashim Musa playing a central role in each. Musa’s background as a former Pakistani para commando and his involvement in multiple strikes-including the Z-Morh tunnel and Buta Pathri attacks-highlighted the cross-border nature and sophistication of the terror operations. Other operatives, such as Junaid Ahmed Bhatt and Arbaaz Mir, who had trained in Pakistan, were also linked to these attacks but were neutralized in encounters with Indian forces by the end of 2024.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and local police have identified a robust network of local OGWs who provided logistical support, shelter, and reconnaissance for the attackers. Forensic evidence and intelligence intercepts have traced operational planning and support to safe houses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi, Pakistan, further substantiating the cross-border link. Authorities have announced significant bounties for information leading to the capture or elimination of the main suspects, and combing operations continue in the region as security forces attempt to dismantle the remaining elements of the terror module.





These attacks underscore a shift in militant strategy in Kashmir, with LeT and its affiliates increasingly targeting non-local civilians and high-profile infrastructure projects, aiming to disrupt regional stability and deter development initiatives.





NDTV Report







