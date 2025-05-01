



More than a week after the devastating terror attack on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, there are strong indications that the perpetrators remain active and concealed in south Kashmir. According to sources within the National Investigation Agency (NIA), credible intelligence suggests that at least some of the terrorists involved in the massacre are still at large in the region, evading security forces through careful planning and self-sufficiency.





During the attack, which left 26 people dead-mostly tourists-the assailants demonstrated a high degree of operational discipline and tactical awareness. Investigators suspect that, in addition to the four attackers who directly engaged the victims, there were additional militants positioned at a distance. These individuals may have been tasked with providing cover fire in the event of a swift security response, indicating a layered attack strategy and a well-coordinated group.





The attackers are described as highly self-reliant, carrying with them ample food supplies and other essential provisions. This logistical preparation allows them to survive for extended periods in the dense, forested terrain of south Kashmir without needing external support. Such self-sufficiency complicates search operations, as the militants can remain hidden and mobile, exploiting the region's challenging geography.





Survivor and eyewitness testimonies have painted a harrowing picture of the attack's execution. The terrorists meticulously blocked both the entry and exit points of the Baisaran meadow, effectively trapping tourists inside. According to these accounts, the attackers-some dressed in military fatigues and others in traditional Kashmiri attire-attempted to segregate victims by gender and religion, demanding that people recite the Kalma (Islamic declaration of faith). When the crowd refused, the militants opened fire indiscriminately, causing mass casualties, particularly near food stalls where tourists had congregated.





The attackers' escape was as calculated as their assault. After the shooting, they reportedly fled by scaling a wall on the park's periphery, disappearing into the surrounding pine forest before security forces could respond. The remoteness of Baisaran valley, accessible only by foot or horseback, and the absence of immediate surveillance or rapid response capabilities, further aided their getaway.





Adding to the challenge for law enforcement, the terrorists employed an ultra-secure communication system that does not require a SIM card and enables short-range encrypted messaging. This technology severely hampers real-time interception and tracking efforts by investigative agencies, allowing the militants to coordinate without fear of electronic surveillance.





Further investigation revealed that the attackers had conducted reconnaissance of multiple sites in the area a week prior to the assault. One suspect had even surveyed a local amusement park but abandoned plans to target it due to heightened security presence. This level of planning underscores the attackers' methodical approach and adaptability.





The Pahalgam attackers remain a significant threat in south Kashmir, sustained by their self-reliance, familiarity with the terrain, and use of advanced communication tools. Their ability to evade capture, despite an intensive manhunt, highlights ongoing security challenges in the region and the need for enhanced intelligence, surveillance, and inter-agency coordination to prevent future attacks of this nature.





