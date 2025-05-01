



The investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred on April 22, 2025, and resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, has revealed significant details about the planning and execution of the assault.





According to sources within the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and intelligence officials, the group of terrorists responsible for the massacre was present in the Baisaran Valley area two days before the attack. This information emerged during the interrogation of one of the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who was apprehended in connection with the case.





Pre-Attack Reconnaissance





The terrorists arrived in Pahalgam on April 15, 2025, and conducted a thorough reconnaissance of at least four locations as potential targets. These included the Baisaran Valley (where the attack ultimately took place), Aru Valley, the local amusement park, and Betaab Valley.





The attackers assessed these sites for vulnerabilities, but heightened security at Aru Valley, the amusement park, and Betaab Valley deterred them from launching attacks at those locations. As a result, Baisaran Valley, which had relatively less security presence and is accessible only by foot or horseback, was chosen for the assault.





Role of Over Ground Workers And Support Network





The NIA has identified a network of approximately 20 OGWs who are believed to have provided critical support to the foreign militants involved in the attack. Several of these individuals have been arrested, while others remain under surveillance. Intelligence indicates that at least four OGWs played a pivotal role in assisting the terrorists with reconnaissance and logistical arrangements, such as shelter and possibly the movement of weapons. Local guides are also suspected of helping the attackers scout the terrain and map out hiding spots both before and after the attack.





Communication And Technology





Evidence has surfaced indicating that the terrorists used at least three satellite phones during the pre-attack phase. Signals from two of these devices have been successfully traced, aiding investigators in tracking the movement and coordination of the attackers. Additionally, the use of an ultra-state communication system, which allows for short-range, SIM-less encrypted messaging, was detected, complicating efforts to intercept their communications.





Investigation And Security Response





The NIA and other security agencies have conducted an extensive investigation, questioning over 2,500 individuals and keeping 186 in custody for further interrogation. Raids have been carried out across Jammu and Kashmir, targeting residences and locations linked to banned organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference factions and Jamaat-e-Islami. These groups, despite their proscribed status, are believed to have facilitated the development of a support network for the attackers, enabling Pakistani militants to plan and execute the massacre.





Call records and technical data are being meticulously analysed to uncover communication links between OGWs and members of these banned groups. The investigation has also revealed that digital traces of the attackers lead to safe houses in Pakistan, suggesting cross-border support and coordination.





Ongoing Operations





Security forces continue to conduct combing operations in the dense forests and rugged terrain near Baisaran Valley, where it is believed the attackers may still be hiding. The challenging geography, including natural caves and thick forests, has made the search difficult, but authorities report that the area of focus has been “reasonably” narrowed down based on intelligence inputs.





The Pahalgam attack was the result of meticulous planning, involving reconnaissance of multiple targets, local logistical support from OGWs, and advanced communication methods. Heightened security at other sites forced the attackers to select Baisaran Valley, where they carried out one of the deadliest attacks on tourists in India in recent years.





NDTV Report







