This closure comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists, and prompted the Indian government to issue evacuation orders for Pakistani nationals holding short-term visas. Over the past week, 911 Pakistani citizens have departed India through this crossing point, while smaller numbers of Indian nationals have also crossed into Pakistan. The border closure represents the culmination of a rapid deterioration in bilateral relations, with both countries implementing increasingly restrictive measures following what Indian authorities have described as a terrorist attack with links to Pakistan.





Immediate Diplomatic Actions





Following the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government implemented a series of diplomatic measures aimed at Pakistan. On April 23, India declared three Pakistani Defence/Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata, giving them one week to leave the country. Additionally, five support staff of these defence attachés were also ordered to leave India, and India withdrew its defence attaché from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These measures signalled India's strong stance on what it perceived as Pakistan's involvement in the attack, despite Pakistan's denials of any connection to the incident.





The "Leave India" Notice And Visa Restrictions





In a significant escalation of diplomatic pressure, India issued a "Leave India" notice to Pakistani nationals holding specific short-term visas. This order covered 12 visa categories, including visa on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist, pilgrim, and group pilgrim. The deadline for those holding these short-term visas was April 27, while Pakistani nationals with medical visas were given until April 29 to leave India. Importantly, those holding long-term and diplomatic or official visas were exempted from this order, allowing for some continued presence of Pakistani nationals in India despite the broader restrictions.





Legal Consequences Dor Non-Compliance





The Indian government established clear legal consequences for Pakistani nationals who failed to comply with the evacuation order. According to the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, any Pakistani citizen who did not leave India by the specified deadline could face arrest, prosecution, and potentially serious penalties. These penalties included a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to three lakh rupees (approximately 300,000 rupees), or both. This strict enforcement framework underscored the gravity with which India viewed the situation and its determination to implement the evacuation order effectively.





Border Crossing Statistics And Movement of Nationals: Pakistani Citizens Leaving India





Since the issuance of the "Leave India" notice, a significant number of Pakistani nationals have departed India through the Attari-Wagah border. As of May 1, 2025, a total of 911 Pakistani citizens had left India through this crossing point over the previous seven days. The exodus occurred in waves, with 125 Pakistani nationals leaving on Wednesday, April 30, adding to the previous departures. The movement was particularly heavy on Sunday, April 27, the deadline for most short-term visa holders, when 237 Pakistani nationals, including nine diplomats and officials, crossed the border. The remaining departures were distributed across the previous days, with 81 leaving on April 26, 191 on April 25, and 28 on April 24.





Complete Closure of the Attari-Wagah Border: Final Days Before Closure





The days leading up to the complete closure of the Attari-Wagah border witnessed a flurry of activity as individuals from both countries rushed to cross before the deadline. Wednesday, April 30, saw 125 Pakistani nationals departing India, 15 Indian citizens with Pakistani visas crossing into Pakistan, and 152 Indian nationals and 73 Pakistani nationals with long-term Indian visas entering India. This heightened movement reflected the urgency felt by travellers as news of the impending border closure spread. Families with suitcases tied to the roofs of their vehicles arrived at the border in droves, hoping to comply with government orders before it was too late.





The Complete Shutdown





By Thursday, May 1, 2025, the Attari-Wagah border crossing point between India and Pakistan was completely shut down. Two sources confirmed to media outlets that "no one from either country crossed over to the other side on Thursday," marking a definitive end to the cross-border movement that had characterised the preceding week. This closure represented a significant escalation in the diplomatic stand-off between the two countries, effectively severing the primary land route connecting them. The Attari-Wagah border is historically significant not only as a crossing point but also as the site of the famous daily retreat ceremony that symbolises both the rivalry and respect between the two nations.





Broader Implications For India-Pakistan Relations: Diplomatic Stand-Off





The complete shutdown of the Attari-Wagah border represents a significant deterioration in India-Pakistan relations, which were already strained prior to the Pahalgam attack. Following the attack, India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism and implemented a series of punitive measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, and now completely closing the border. Pakistan, for its part, has denied India's accusations and retaliated by suspending the Simla Agreement, restricting trade, and closing its airspace to Indian aircraft. These developments suggest that both countries are prepared to accept a prolonged period of limited diplomatic engagement and minimal cross-border movement.





Security Implications





The border closure comes amid reports of increased military activity along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between Indian and Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir. Border skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani forces reportedly began along the LoC on April 24, 2025, just two days after the Pahalgam attack. With the land border now completely closed, there are concerns about the potential for further militarisation of the frontier and an increased risk of armed confrontation. The situation is particularly volatile given the historical significance of Kashmir in India-Pakistan relations and the region's status as a flashpoint for previous conflicts between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Economic And Social Impact





The closure of the Attari-Wagah border will have significant economic repercussions for both countries, particularly for businesses that rely on cross-border trade. While formal trade between India and Pakistan has been limited in recent years due to previous tensions, the border crossing has remained an important route for the movement of goods and people. The complete shutdown will affect not only commercial interests but also social and cultural ties between communities on both sides of the border. Families with members in both countries, religious pilgrims seeking to visit sacred sites, and individuals requiring medical treatment available only across the border will all face heightened challenges as a result of the closure.





Conclusion





The complete shutdown of the Attari-Wagah border represents a critical juncture in India-Pakistan relations, reflecting the severe strain placed on bilateral ties by the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025. As the border remains closed, both countries face the challenge of managing a relationship characterised by deep mistrust and limited communication channels. The immediate future is likely to see continued diplomatic tensions, with potential implications for regional stability, economic ties, and the well-being of citizens with cross-border connections.





The international community will be watching closely for signs of de-escalation or further deterioration in this critical relationship between two nuclear-armed neighbours. While diplomatic efforts to restore normalcy may eventually emerge, the complete closure of the Attari-Wagah border suggests that both countries are currently prioritising security concerns over the benefits of cross-border engagement.





IDN (With Input From Agencies)








