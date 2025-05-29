



The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police has arrested a resident of Thane on serious charges of espionage for Pakistan. The arrest, made on Thursday, followed a tip-off about the individual’s involvement in sharing sensitive information pertaining to a vital Indian installation with a Pakistani intelligence operative.





While the identity of the accused has not been disclosed, it has been confirmed that he was employed by an important organisation based in Mumbai, which likely gave him access to classified or sensitive information.





Investigations revealed that the accused was targeted through a “honey trap” by a Pakistani agent, who posed as a woman and befriended him on Facebook. This deceptive relationship eventually led to the accused sharing critical intelligence with the operative, primarily via WhatsApp, between November 2024 and March 2025. The nature of the information shared, though not specified in detail, reportedly included sensitive details about a key installation, highlighting the gravity of the breach.





The Thane unit of the ATS acted swiftly upon receiving the tip-off, detaining the main suspect along with two others. Following preliminary interrogation, the primary accused was formally arrested under Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act, which pertains to espionage, and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, addressing criminal conspiracy. The other two individuals taken into custody were released after questioning, as no evidence was found linking them to the espionage activities.





The case underscores ongoing concerns about the use of social media platforms, such as Facebook and WhatsApp, by foreign intelligence agencies to target Indian nationals with access to sensitive information.





The honey trap method, wherein operatives pose as potential romantic partners to extract information, has become a recurring tactic in espionage cases involving neighbouring countries.





Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the information compromised and to identify any additional network links. The arrest is part of a broader pattern of recent cases where individuals across India have been apprehended for allegedly spying for Pakistan, reflecting heightened vigilance by Indian security agencies in countering espionage threats.





The Maharashtra ATS has demonstrated prompt action in neutralising a potential national security risk, emphasising the importance of cybersecurity awareness and the need for organisations handling sensitive information to reinforce internal safeguards against such espionage tactics.





Agencies







