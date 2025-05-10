



In a significant escalation of violence in Pakistan’s tribal belt, militants from the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) launched a major coordinated assault late last night on the Dangate military outpost in the Shakai subdivision of South Waziristan. According to initial accounts, the attack began with a phase of targeted assassinations, as TTP fighters reportedly used laser rifles to kill 9 Pakistani soldiers. The assault then intensified, with the outpost coming under sustained heavy and light weapon fire, resulting in further casualties among the stationed troops, War Observer reported.





As the siege unfolded, a military convoy dispatched from the Mantoi area to reinforce the embattled outpost was ambushed by TTP militants. During this ambush, two Pakistani military vehicles were destroyed, compounding the losses suffered by security forces. The TTP claims responsibility for the operation, asserting that a total of 20 security personnel were killed and five others wounded. Additionally, the group states it seized five rifles, a rocket launcher, night vision equipment, and other military supplies from the outpost before withdrawing.





TTP sources confirmed the death of one of their fighters, identified as “Musab,” during the operation. The group characterized the attack as a direct retaliation for the recent killing of its members in a Pakistani military operation in the Shawal region. In a statement, TTP vowed to continue such attacks, declaring their intent to “bring comfort to the hearts of Muslims” through further strikes.





This assault comes at a time of heightened security challenges for Pakistan, which is also facing pressure on its eastern border with India. Indian forces have reportedly launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in response to a recent attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The internal blow delivered by the TTP thus adds to the Pakistani military’s mounting difficulties, as it contends with both cross-border tensions and a resurgent domestic insurgency.





The Dangate outpost attack is emblematic of the TTP’s evolving tactics and growing operational capabilities, as well as the group’s continued ability to inflict significant losses on Pakistani security forces. It underscores the persistent instability in the region and the complex security environment confronting Islamabad, with militant violence in the tribal areas now coinciding with the threat of broader regional conflict.





