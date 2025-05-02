



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in a series of high-level discussions on the sidelines of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.





On Thursday, Jaishankar met with UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, to discuss avenues for collaboration in the fields of culture, media, and entertainment. The meeting underscores the growing partnership between India and the UK in leveraging creative industries as engines of economic growth and cultural exchange.





In addition to his meeting with Lisa Nandy, Jaishankar also held talks with Eswatini’s Foreign Minister, Pholile Dlamini Shakantu. Their discussions focused on cooperation in the creative industry, with an emphasis on expanding exchanges, capacity building, and joint development projects. These engagements highlight India’s commitment to fostering international partnerships in the creative and cultural sectors.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met with Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). He acknowledged WIPO’s role in supporting India’s emergence as a global intersection of culture, digital innovation, and next-generation technology. Jaishankar noted that WAVES 2025 serves as a significant platform to bring together diverse domains such as culture, technology, and intellectual property, promoting India’s strengths on the world stage.





The WAVES 2025 summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a landmark event designed to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation. With participation from over 90 countries, including more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, and 300 companies, the summit is facilitating cross-border collaborations and showcasing India’s creative prowess.





PM Modi emphasised the importance of storytelling, creativity, and technology, urging global creators to “Create in India, Create for the World.” The summit features plenary sessions, masterclasses, and the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace connecting thousands of buyers and sellers in the entertainment sector.





Jaishankar’s meetings at WAVES 2025 reflect India’s proactive diplomatic outreach to strengthen international cooperation in the creative industries, aligning with the summit’s broader goal of connecting creators and countries for shared growth and innovation.





ANI







