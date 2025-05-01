



Panic has gripped Pakistan’s leadership as the country braces for a possible Indian military strike following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. In response to what Islamabad claims is “credible intelligence” of an imminent Indian attack within the next 24 to 36 hours, Pakistan has taken a series of defensive measures.





The Pakistani Navy has positioned its frigates and submarines on standby in their harbours, prepared to counter any potential Indian naval movement. Simultaneously, the Pakistan Air Force has drastically reduced its flying operations by over 50%, restricting itself to essential sorties to minimize confusion and maintain readiness in the restricted airspace.





Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar publicly accused India of planning military action on the pretext of “baseless and concocted allegations” regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam incident.





This rhetoric comes amid mounting international pressure and a sharp escalation in diplomatic hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Both countries have closed their airspace to each other’s airlines, with India issuing a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) barring Pakistani aircraft-including military flights-from Indian airspace until May 23, a move that reciprocates Pakistan’s earlier closure of its own airspace to Indian carriers.





On the ground, the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) has become increasingly volatile. Reports indicate that Pakistani troops have abandoned several forward posts, removing national flags in what appears to be a visible sign of apprehension.





The Indian Army has responded to repeated ceasefire violations with precision strikes, heightening the sense of crisis. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the military “complete operational freedom” to determine the timing and nature of any response, signalling a potentially robust retaliation.





The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with Gulf nations and the United States urging restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation. However, both sides remain on high alert, and the risk of miscalculation looms large as media and political rhetoric intensify. The standoff has raised fears of a broader conflict between two nuclear-capable states, underscoring the fragile security environment in South Asia.





ANI







