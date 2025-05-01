



The Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, marked one of the deadliest terror incidents in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, resulting in the deaths of 26 people and injuries to at least 20 others.





The assault occurred at the Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, when five armed terrorists-reportedly affiliated with groups linked to Pakistan-opened fire on tourists, primarily targeting Hindu men after asking their religion and, in some cases, demanding they recite Islamic verses and also was asked to pull down their pants to check if they are circumcised.





The victims included tourists from various Indian states and one foreign national from Nepal, as well as a local Muslim pony operator who was killed while trying to protect others.





The attack triggered immediate outrage across India and led to a sharp escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan. India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, responding with strong diplomatic and economic measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, closing borders and airspace, and intensifying security operations. Pakistan, in turn, denied involvement and retaliated with its own diplomatic actions, leading to border skirmishes along the Line of Control.





International condemnation followed swiftly. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the attack, emphasising that violence against civilians is unacceptable under any circumstances.





In the United States, lawmaker Rich McCormick issued a strong statement condemning the attack, declaring, "We don't accept that sort of violence against innocent people." He underscored the importance of India as a US ally and called for increased intelligence sharing and cooperation to combat terrorism globally. McCormick also criticised Pakistan's response, urging its government to unequivocally condemn the violence and take a firm stance against such acts.





The incident has reignited concerns about the ongoing insurgency in Kashmir, the safety of civilians and tourists, and the risk of further escalation between two nuclear-armed neighbours. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the attack and assured the victims' families that the perpetrators would face the "harshest response."





The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe, with forensic evidence pointing to the use of sophisticated weaponry and a well-planned operation involving both local and foreign militants.





The Pahalgam tragedy has not only shattered the sense of security in the region but also highlighted the persistent threat of terrorism in South Asia, drawing calls for greater international cooperation and a unified stand against violence targeting innocent civilians.





