



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, reaffirming the United States’ strong commitment to counterterrorism cooperation with India in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. Rubio expressed deep sorrow for the victims of the “horrific terrorist attack” and extended condolences to their families, emphasizing the US’s solidarity with India in combating terrorism.





During the discussion, Secretary Rubio encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate rising tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia. This call for restraint comes amid a surge in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and heightened military readiness following the Pahalgam attack, which Indian authorities have attributed to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. Jaishankar, in his conversation with Rubio, stressed that the perpetrators, backers, and planners of the attack “must be brought to justice,” highlighting India’s resolve to hold those responsible accountable.





The US has also reached out to Pakistan, with Rubio urging Pakistani officials to cooperate in investigating the attack and to re-establish direct communications with India to prevent further escalation. Pakistan, for its part, has denied involvement and called for an independent investigation, while also warning it would respond strongly to any escalatory moves by India.





In response to the attack, the Indian government has implemented several measures against Pakistan, such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing diplomatic staff. The armed forces have been granted full operational freedom to determine the nature and timing of India’s response, and security operations in Kashmir have been intensified.





The US-India partnership in counterterrorism remains robust, with both countries regularly sharing intelligence and conducting joint operations aimed at dismantling terrorist networks. The current crisis underscores the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and cooperation to address the complex security challenges in the region, while also seeking to prevent an escalation between two nuclear-armed neighbours.





ANI







