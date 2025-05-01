



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephonic conversation to address the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, primarily tourists, and left many injured. Jaishankar strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing that the perpetrators, their backers, and planners must be brought to justice, and reiterated India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.





During the talks, Secretary Rubio expressed deep sorrow over the “horrific terrorist attack” and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperate with India in combating terrorism. He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia, according to a statement by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.





This conversation comes amid a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) following the Pahalgam attack, with the Indian Army responding effectively to unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Army.





The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on April 22, 2025, in Baisaran Valley, saw five armed terrorists targeting tourists, singling out victims based on religion, and killing 26 people-mostly Hindus, with one Christian and one local Muslim among the dead.





The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility but later retracted. The brutality of the attack, including the segregation and execution of victims, has drawn widespread condemnation internationally, including from Indonesia and Egypt, both of which expressed solidarity with India and condemned the violence as unrepresentative of Islam.





In response, India has taken several diplomatic and economic measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and curtailing the strength of High Commissions. India has also closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines and expelled Pakistani diplomats, while Pakistan has retaliated with similar measures, escalating tensions between the two countries.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired high-level security meetings following the attack, granting the Indian Armed Forces complete operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response. The government reaffirmed its resolve to deliver a decisive blow to terrorism and expressed full confidence in the armed forces’ professional abilities.





The US-India dialogue on counterterrorism, as highlighted by this incident, underscores the strategic partnership between the two countries, which includes intelligence sharing, joint military exercises, and multilateral cooperation. Both nations have consistently called for accountability for cross-border terrorism and urged Pakistan to act against terror groups operating from its soil.





The Pahalgam attack has thus not only intensified India’s counterterrorism measures but has also reinforced international cooperation, particularly with the United States, in the fight against terrorism and in efforts to stabilize the region.





