



Vyomastra Technologies, in collaboration with the AeroAtoms brand, has unveiled the Orbit Nano—a highly compact and advanced GNSS + Magnetometer module engineered and built in India, specifically designed for applications demanding RTK-grade accuracy in challenging environments.





The Orbit Nano stands out as one of the world’s smallest modules to deliver centimetre-level positional accuracy (consistently under 10 cm), even during complex manoeuvres and dynamic flight conditions.





This remarkable precision is achieved through dual-band GNSS capabilities (L1 and L5 frequencies), ensuring robust and resilient signal reception across a wide spectrum of satellite constellations, including GPS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, QZSS, and GLONASS.





With a featherweight design at just 23 grams and a compact form factor of 28×28×13 mm, the Orbit Nano is ideally suited for integration into small unmanned systems such as drones, robotic platforms, and swarm operations. Its ultra-low power consumption, ranging from 35 to 60 mA, makes it a practical choice for battery-powered devices, while its broad operational temperature range of -40°C to +105°C ensures reliable performance in extreme environments.





The module incorporates a high-performance 3-axis magnetometer (IIS2MDC), essential for accurate heading and yaw determination, which is critical for navigation tasks such as loitering, return-to-launch (RTL), and autonomous mission execution.





Orbit Nano’s compatibility with DroneCAN and seamless integration with popular autopilot software platforms such as PX4 and Ardupilot further enhances its versatility, making it plug-and-play for a wide range of unmanned vehicle applications.





The module is capable of tracking more than 30 satellite constellations, providing full 360° coverage and robust positioning even in urban canyons or areas with limited sky visibility. Field-tested in demanding scenarios—including loiter, RTL, and auto missions—the Orbit Nano consistently demonstrated positional error below 10 cm, underscoring its suitability for precision agriculture, aerial surveys, infrastructure inspections, and autonomous landing operations.





The introduction of the Orbit Nano marks a significant milestone for India’s indigenous technology sector, offering a world-class, cost-effective solution for high-precision navigation needs. Its compact size, low power consumption, and exceptional accuracy make it a compelling option for developers and integrators seeking reliable positioning and orientation data for next-generation autonomous systems.





IDN







