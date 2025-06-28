



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a phone conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which Jaishankar expressed gratitude for Iran's assistance in safely evacuating Indian nationals amid the ongoing regional crisis. Araghchi, in turn, shared Iran’s perspective on the current complex situation, reflecting the country’s concerns and diplomatic stance following recent escalations in the region.





The backdrop to this conversation is the significant escalation between Iran, Israel, and the United States. Since June 13, Iran’s nuclear program has suffered substantial damage due to coordinated bombings by Israel and the US, including the use of massive bunker-buster munitions targeting key uranium enrichment and research facilities.





Both Washington and Tel Aviv have claimed these strikes dealt a considerable blow to Iran’s nuclear ambitions and set back its program significantly. Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi has acknowledged “excessive and serious” damage to three major nuclear sites, with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran currently assessing the full extent of the destruction.





Despite these setbacks, Iran’s leadership has sent mixed signals. While Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has publicly downplayed the impact of the attacks and declared a symbolic victory, Araghchi’s statements suggest a more cautious and pragmatic assessment within the Iranian government.





He has indicated that Iran is currently not planning to resume nuclear negotiations with the US, especially after the abrupt halt of previous talks due to the recent attacks. However, some moderate factions within the Iranian regime reportedly support a more diplomatic approach and may be seeking greater influence during Khamenei’s period of isolation.





The situation remains volatile. Although a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was announced by US President Donald Trump, reports of renewed missile launches and mutual accusations have cast doubt on the truce’s durability. Notably, Iranian state media has denied claims that Iran fired missiles after the ceasefire took effect, while Israeli leaders have threatened retaliation.





In this context, Jaishankar’s conversation with Araghchi underscores India’s focus on the safety of its nationals and its interest in understanding Iran’s evolving diplomatic posture. The dialogue also highlights the broader regional uncertainty and the shifting dynamics within Iran’s leadership as it recalibrates its response to external pressures and internal challenges.





