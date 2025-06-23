



India has launched a major evacuation mission, Operation Sindhu, in response to the rapidly escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, which intensified after US airstrikes targeted three key Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—marking a significant escalation in the region.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that Indian nationals residing in Israel, estimated at around 18,000, are being offered evacuation assistance, prioritising those who wish to leave due to the deteriorating security situation.





The evacuation process from Israel is being coordinated through land borders—primarily into Jordan and Egypt—because Israeli airspace has been closed and commercial flights suspended. Indian nationals have been instructed to register with the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv, which has set up a 24/7 control room to manage the evacuation and provide assistance. Priority is being given to individuals with medical emergencies, young children, women, and students.





Operation Sindhu was initially launched to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, where over 1,700 Indians—including more than 300 students—have already been brought back on multiple charter flights, with further flights scheduled in the coming days.





The latest batch from Iran included 28 Indians, and the operation is ongoing with the government closely monitoring the situation and maintaining constant communication with Indian communities in both Iran and Israel.





The situation in the Middle East escalated dramatically after Israel initiated "Operation Rising Lion," targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, which was followed by US military involvement.





The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to the safety and security of its nationals abroad, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving real-time updates on the evacuation efforts. The embassy continues to urge all Indian citizens in Israel to remain vigilant and adhere to local safety guidelines while evacuation operations proceed.





Operation Sindhu reflects India's robust response to ensure the safety of its citizens amid one of the most severe regional crises in recent years, utilizing both land and air routes for evacuation and maintaining high-level diplomatic and logistical coordination.





