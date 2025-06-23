



Following the recent escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict, marked by US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, Indian defence expert Praful Bakshi has underscored the need for India to be more vigilant and proactive in seeking a peaceful resolution.





Bakshi emphasised that both Iran and Israel maintain friendly relations with India, and given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic stature and personal rapport with leaders from both nations, India is uniquely positioned to mediate and help de-escalate the situation.





Bakshi noted that the US strikes signalled a new level of seriousness to Iran, likening America's approach to that of a relentless predator, and warned that President Donald Trump may continue with similar actions if Iran does not comply with US demands.





Trump himself declared that unless Tehran agrees to a satisfactory peace agreement, Iran could face consequences far more severe than the recent turmoil, highlighting the gravity of the current crisis.





India’s approach, as articulated by its Ministry of External Affairs, has been to urge restraint and a return to diplomacy, emphasising the importance of de-escalation and dialogue. India has refrained from joining international condemnations of either side, instead maintaining a delicate balance due to its strategic partnerships: Israel is a major defence partner, while Iran is crucial for energy security and regional connectivity, notably through projects like the Chabahar Port.





This balancing act is particularly challenging given the Middle East’s proximity and strategic importance to India, as well as the significant economic and expatriate ties involved. India’s stance mirrors its approach to other global crises, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, where it has prioritised diplomatic engagement over taking sides.





Bakshi and other analysts suggest that India, leveraging its diplomatic capital and friendly ties with both Iran and Israel, could play a constructive role in facilitating dialogue and reducing tensions. This would not only serve regional stability but also protect India’s own economic and strategic interests, given the potential for broader destabilisation and economic fallout from a prolonged conflict.





The current crisis has amplified calls for India to remain vigilant and to actively engage in diplomatic efforts, with Prime Minister Modi seen as a potential mediator capable of influencing both sides towards a peaceful resolution.