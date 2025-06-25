



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to depart for Qingdao, China, today to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting scheduled for June 25-26, 2025.





This high-level gathering will bring together defence ministers from SCO member states to deliberate on pressing issues related to regional and international peace, security, and counter-terrorism. In a statement shared on social media, Singh expressed his anticipation to present India's vision for global peace and security, emphasising the need for joint and sustained efforts to eliminate terrorism.





He highlighted the importance of this platform for engaging with counterparts from various countries, including China and Russia, to foster dialogue and cooperation on a wide spectrum of defence and security matters.





The Ministry of Defence, in an official press release, outlined that Rajnath Singh is expected to reiterate India's unwavering commitment to the principles and objectives of the SCO. He will underscore India's proactive stance on promoting international peace, security, and stability, while also advocating for collaborative and consistent measures to combat terrorism and extremism in the region.





Additionally, Singh is likely to stress the necessity for enhanced trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity among SCO member states, recognizing the organisation's pivotal role in fostering multilateralism and regional integration.









During the meeting, Singh will also engage in bilateral discussions with the defence ministers of several participating countries, notably China and Russia, on the sidelines of the main event. These interactions are anticipated to further strengthen defence ties and mutual understanding between India and its counterparts.





The Ministry of Defence reiterated that India places significant importance on the SCO as a platform for advancing multilateral cooperation, political dialogue, security collaboration, and people-to-people exchanges in the region. The SCO, established in 2001, has evolved into a key intergovernmental organisation, with India becoming a full member in 2017 and having recently held the rotating chairmanship in 2023.





The current SCO membership includes Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Belarus, and India. With China assuming the chair for 2025 under the theme "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move," this year's meeting is expected to reinforce the organisation's foundational principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference, mutual respect, and equality among member states.





Based On ANI Report







