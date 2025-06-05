An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, met with Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament in charge of Asia, during a significant diplomatic visit to Brussels.





The meeting was part of India's broader diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, which was initiated after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored militants that resulted in 26 deaths.





During the meeting, the Indian delegation strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and briefed the European Parliament leadership on the persistent use of cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy, particularly to disrupt progress in Kashmir and communalise the situation. The delegation highlighted India's firm zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and called for greater international cooperation to combat the threat.





Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasised the need for a "collective resolve" in the global fight against terrorism, rooted in human values, democracy, and humanity. He described the discussions with Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from the Delegation for Relations with India, the Foreign Affairs Committee, and the Security and Defence Committee as "extraordinary," noting unanimous support for action against terrorism and immediate solidarity with India.





The delegation, which included MPs from the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and other parties, as well as former diplomats and ministers, also used the opportunity to urge the European Union to hold Pakistan accountable for its continued support of terrorism. They advocated for attaching consequences to Pakistan's actions, including the reduction of global aid, and criticised global double standards on terrorism and human rights.





Earlier, the delegation visited the UK, where they received strong backing from British parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora for India's stance against terrorism and its call for justice for Indian victims of terror. The diplomatic mission aims to expose Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism and to push for a consistent, values-based global approach to counterterrorism.





Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India's direct response to the Pahalgam attack. Following this, the Indian Armed Forces conducted targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





The delegation’s efforts in Brussels and other European capitals underscore India’s determination to strengthen diplomatic ties, deepen strategic cooperation, and build a united international front against terrorism, emphasising that the threat faced by India today could challenge other nations tomorrow if left unchecked.





Based On ANI Report









