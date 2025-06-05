



Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, during a visit to Washington D.C., underscored the strengthening strategic partnership between India and the United States, particularly in the context of counterterrorism and shared concerns about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.





Deora highlighted that over the past two decades, the India-US relationship has deepened significantly, with both countries now recognized as "natural allies."





He pointed out that America’s understanding of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is rooted in its own experiences, notably the 9/11 attacks, which were orchestrated by terrorists trained in Pakistan, and the subsequent discovery of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. These events, Deora noted, have led to robust US support for India’s right to defend itself in the event of any aggression or misadventure from Pakistan.





Deora further mentioned ongoing progress in bilateral trade relations, expressing optimism that a trade deal between India and the US would be concluded soon, as negotiations are actively underway. He emphasized that expanding cooperation in counterterrorism remains critical, given both nations’ firsthand understanding of the threats posed by cross-border terrorism, especially from Pakistan.





Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation to the US, elaborated on India’s recent counter-terrorism operation, 'Operation Sindoor,' which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Tharoor explained the symbolic significance of the operation’s name, referencing the Sindoor (vermilion) traditionally worn by married Hindu women, which was forcibly wiped off the foreheads of 26 Indian women during the attack.





The operation, he said, was intended both to avenge this act and to send a strong message through a decisive military response. Tharoor detailed that Indian armed forces targeted and struck 11 Pakistani military airfields, with the strikes ranging from Hyderabad in southern Pakistan to Peshawar in the northwest, causing significant damage to runways and command centres.





The Indian delegation’s visit to the US included high-level meetings with members of the US Congress, policy leaders, and the Indian diaspora. US lawmakers, including those from the Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed unequivocal support for India’s stance against terrorism and reaffirmed America’s bipartisan commitment to the US-India partnership. The delegation briefed American officials on the success of Operation Sindoor, which they described as having established a "new normal" in India’s counterterrorism approach. There was a consensus among US lawmakers on India’s right to defend itself and the need for continued cooperation in combating terrorism in all its forms.





The visit, which followed similar diplomatic outreach in Brazil and other countries, aimed to consolidate international support for India’s anti-terrorism efforts and to strengthen the global understanding of the challenges posed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.





The delegation, which included representatives from multiple Indian political parties and former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, also encouraged the Indian diaspora to actively engage with US lawmakers to further bolster support for India’s security priorities.





The Indian delegation’s engagements in the US reinforced the shared resolve of both nations to combat terrorism, highlighted the importance of strategic and economic cooperation, and showcased India’s determination to respond decisively to cross-border terrorism, with strong backing from the United States.





Based On ANI Report





