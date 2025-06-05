



BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, heading an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, underscored the urgent need for the international community—particularly the European Union—to hold Pakistan accountable for its continued sponsorship of terrorism.





This call was made during a significant meeting in Brussels with Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament in charge of Asia, as part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach following a recent surge in cross-border terrorist attacks targeting India.





During the discussions, Prasad and his delegation conveyed to the EU leadership the gravity of the terrorism challenge India faces, specifically referencing the recent Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives and was attributed to Pakistan-sponsored militants.





The Indian side urged that global aid to Pakistan be scrutinised and that tangible costs be imposed on Islamabad for its support of terrorist networks. Prasad noted that the Vice-President of the European Parliament listened attentively and expressed appreciation for India’s commitment to democracy and humanitarian values.





The Indian Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg echoed these sentiments, highlighting the meeting as a productive opportunity to brief senior EU parliamentarians on the use of cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy by Pakistan, particularly to destabilise Kashmir and communalise the situation. The EU representatives strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and expressed solidarity with India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.





The delegation’s visit was part of a wider diplomatic campaign to mobilise global support against terrorism and to deepen India-EU cooperation on strategic and security issues. In addition to meetings with the Vice-President, the Indian MPs engaged with members of the European Parliament’s committees on foreign affairs, security, and defence. Prasad described these interactions as “extraordinary,” noting a unanimous consensus among EU leaders for action against terrorism and a strong show of solidarity with India.





This diplomatic initiative followed Operation Sindoor, India’s robust military response to the Pahalgam attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor involved targeted strikes by the Indian Armed Forces on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





International defence experts have hailed Operation Sindoor as a decisive victory, noting that India’s swift and calibrated response redefined regional security thresholds and demonstrated its resolve to deter future attacks.





The all-party delegation, comprising MPs from the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and other prominent figures, also engaged with the Indian diaspora and think tanks in Brussels, amplifying India’s message of zero tolerance for terrorism and the need for a collective global resolve rooted in shared democratic and humanitarian values.





Ravi Shankar Prasad’s appeal to the EU to end “terror aid” and hold Pakistan accountable marks a significant step in India’s diplomatic efforts to combat terrorism at the international level, while also reinforcing its strategic partnership with the European Union in pursuit of peace, security, and democratic values.





Based On ANI Report







