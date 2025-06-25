



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated a comprehensive security response in Dhubri district following a series of communal incidents, particularly those involving the recovery of beef at Hindu religious sites shortly after Eid-Ul-Zuha. These incidents triggered significant unrest and communal tension in the sensitive border district, prompting swift and decisive government action.





Chief Minister Sarma conducted multiple visits to Dhubri, personally reviewing the prevailing law and order situation alongside top officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and local law enforcement leaders.





During these assessments, he emphasised a zero-tolerance policy toward communal violence and anti-social elements. Over 150 individuals have been arrested in connection with the disturbances, and the alleged mastermind behind the provocations has been identified, though remains at large.





To prevent further escalation, the district administration imposed partial curfews and enforced shoot-at-sight orders during night-time hours. Additional paramilitary forces, such as the Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force, were deployed to support local authorities. Prohibitory orders were initially enforced and later lifted as the situation stabilised, but a heightened security presence remains in sensitive zones.





Recognising the recurring nature of communal incidents and the district’s strategic sensitivity along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Assam government is actively exploring the establishment of a permanent Indian Army base in Dhubri. Chief Minister Sarma has stated that discussions with the appropriate authorities are underway, and he believes such a base would significantly strengthen the district's security apparatus and help maintain long-term peace.





Sarma has appealed for communal harmony, urging all communities to respect each other's sentiments and live together peacefully. Local peace committees, comprising both Hindu and Muslim community leaders, have been mobilised to foster dialogue and calm. Intelligence and police operations have been intensified across key locations to prevent any recurrence of violence, with particular focus on monitoring external influences and organised groups allegedly seeking to destabilise the district.





The Chief Minister has alleged the involvement of external actors, including organisations promoting divisive agendas and a so-called "beef mafia" believed to be orchestrating provocative acts. Investigations into these groups are ongoing, with directives issued for the arrest of those involved in illegal cattle trade and communal provocations.





Normalcy has largely been restored in Dhubri, but the government remains vigilant. The administration continues to monitor the situation closely, with ongoing efforts to apprehend absconding suspects and resolve underlying land-related concerns that may contribute to local tensions. The Chief Minister has reiterated the commitment to maintaining peace, stating that the government will not lower its guard against communal forces and will continue to take strict action against any attempts to disrupt public order.





The Assam government’s multi-pronged approach in Dhubri includes immediate law enforcement action, the proposed establishment of a permanent Indian Army base, community engagement, intensified intelligence operations, and a strong stance against both internal and external threats to communal harmony and security in the district. These measures collectively aim to ensure lasting stability and safety for all residents of Dhubri.





