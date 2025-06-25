



At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave of top security officials held in Beijing on June 24, 2025, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval delivered a strong message urging all SCO member states to hold accountable the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of cross-border terrorism.





Doval’s remarks, widely interpreted as a call for action against Pakistan-backed terror groups, underscored India’s deep concern over persistent threats from UN-proscribed organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al Qaeda, ISIS, and their affiliates.





Doval specifically referenced the recent Pahalgam terror attack, where The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of LeT, killed 26 Indian and Nepalese nationals and injured several others after segregating them by religion.





In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted, intelligence-driven military campaign to dismantle terror infrastructure both across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. The operation was characterised by precision, professionalism, and a commitment to minimising collateral damage, with Indian forces successfully neutralising multiple terror camps and key operatives. Doval emphasised that India’s actions were “measured and non-escalatory,” reflecting strategic restraint while sending a clear message of deterrence.





In his address, Doval called on SCO members to “shun double standards” in the fight against terrorism, urging decisive action against all UN-proscribed terrorists and their proxies. He reiterated that any act of terror, including cross-border terrorism, constitutes a crime against humanity and demanded that the international community, especially SCO states, bring those responsible to justice.





Doval also advocated for enhanced cooperation through “joint information operations” to counter terrorism, separatism, and extremism, highlighting the need for unified action against the terror ecosystem.





The NSA’s intervention at the SCO meeting reflects India’s evolving security doctrine, which now includes a willingness to respond robustly to cross-border terrorism and to seek multilateral support for dismantling terror networks.





Operation Sindoor, as outlined by Doval and supported by statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a new threshold in India’s counter-terrorism policy—one that combines military precision, strategic clarity, and international engagement to address the persistent challenge of cross-border terror.





Based On A PTI Report







