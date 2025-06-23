



Avantel Ltd, a leading Indian telecom and defence electronics company, has secured a major purchase order valued at ₹13.67 Crores (inclusive of taxes) from the Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL), a key laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The order was formally confirmed via email on June 20, 2025, and is specifically for the development of Software Defined Radios (SDRs), with execution scheduled to be completed by August 2027. This contract not only marks a significant milestone for Avantel but also highlights its deepening partnership with India’s premier defence research institutions.





The project will involve the design and development of advanced SDRs, which are critical for modern military communications. SDR technology allows for flexible, software-based control of radio functions, enabling rapid adaptation to changing operational needs and supporting a wide range of frequencies and protocols.





Avantel has a proven track record in this domain, having previously developed indigenous HF Software Defined Radios and other advanced communication solutions for defence and aerospace applications. The company’s expertise in SDRs is well recognised, with ongoing projects for both ground and aerospace platforms, and a commitment to supporting India’s self-reliance and technological sovereignty in defence electronics.





This latest order from DEAL (DRDO) further cements Avantel’s position as a trusted partner for India’s defence sector. The company has recently secured additional significant contracts, including a ₹17.7 Crore order from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the supply, installation, and commissioning of 1 KW HF SDRs for ground and aerospace applications.





These contracts collectively reflect Avantel’s robust capabilities and its alignment with national initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, which aim to strengthen indigenous manufacturing and reduce dependency on foreign technology.





Avantel’s collaboration with DEAL (DRDO) is expected to enhance the Indian armed forces’ communication infrastructure by delivering state-of-the-art SDR solutions tailored to the specific needs of defence applications.





The project will also contribute to the development of skilled manpower and advanced manufacturing capabilities within the country. As Avantel continues to expand its portfolio and invest in research and development, its role in supporting India’s defence modernization and technological advancement is set to grow even further.





