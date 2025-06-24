



NASA has officially confirmed that Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS), is now scheduled for launch at 2:31 a.m. EDT (12:01 p.m. IST) on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.





The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and a new Dragon spacecraft, both of which are reported to be in excellent condition and ready for flight.





This mission is particularly significant for India as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an accomplished Indian Air Force pilot from Lucknow, will serve as the mission pilot. With over 2,000 flying hours on advanced fighter jets such as the MiG-29 and Su-30MKI, Shukla is set to become the second Indian to travel to space, following Rakesh Sharma’s historic 1984 mission.





Shukla represents the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and will be joined by Commander Peggy Whitson, a veteran NASA astronaut and current director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, as well as mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, both representing the European Space Agency.





The Ax-4 mission has experienced several postponements due to technical issues, adverse weather, and safety concerns. Initial delays were attributed to a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon 9 rocket’s boosters and subsequent leaks in the Russian Zvezda module aboard the ISS. NASA and its partners prioritized safety, conducting thorough evaluations and repairs before confirming the new launch date.





All crew members are currently in pre-flight quarantine, adhering to strict protocols to ensure mission readiness. The mission is expected to last approximately two weeks, during which the crew will conduct more than 60 science experiments and STEM outreach activities—making it the most ambitious Axiom mission to date in terms of research and educational engagement.





If the launch proceeds as scheduled, the Dragon spacecraft is set to dock with the ISS at around 7:00 a.m. EDT (4:30 p.m. IST) on Thursday, June 26. This mission marks a historic milestone, not only for India but also for Poland and Hungary, as it is the first government-sponsored spaceflight in over four decades for these nations. The Ax-4 mission underscores the expanding role of private companies in space exploration and highlights the growing international collaboration in human spaceflight.





Axiom Mission 4 is poised for a landmark launch, with India’s Shubhanshu Shukla playing a pivotal role as pilot. The mission’s success will further solidify international partnerships and advance scientific research aboard the ISS.





