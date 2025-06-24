

India issued a strong rebuke to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) following the OIC's recent statements at its foreign ministerial summit in Turkey, which New Delhi described as "unwarranted" and "factually incorrect."

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted that these remarks were heavily influenced by Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of exploiting the OIC platform for its own political agenda and of turning terrorism into an instrument of state policy.





The OIC, at its two-day conclave in Istanbul, criticised India on several fronts, notably highlighting what it described as the "social marginalisation" of Indian Muslims. Additionally, the OIC called for strict adherence to bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan, including the Indus Waters Treaty, and emphasised the need for a broad-based dialogue for the peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes between the two countries.





In response, India categorically rejected the OIC’s references, stating that the organisation has "no locus standi" to comment on India’s internal affairs, particularly Jammu and Kashmir, which it described as an integral and sovereign part of India as enshrined in the Indian Constitution.





The MEA further criticised the OIC for its repeated failure to recognise the "real and documented threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan," citing the recent Pahalgam attack as evidence.





India also dismissed Pakistan’s allegations of "unprovoked and unjustified military aggression," clarifying that its Operation Sindoor, conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, was a precise and legitimate act of self-defense targeting terrorist camps operating from Pakistani territory. The MEA described Pakistan’s retaliatory attempts as reckless, noting that they endangered civilian lives and resulted in casualties among the civilian population.





Moreover, India pointed out the irony of Pakistan, a country with a "poor human rights record and a history of sheltering and empowering terrorists," attempting to lecture others on counter-terrorism and human rights. The MEA characterised Pakistan’s interventions at the OIC as a desperate effort to divert international attention from its own record of state-sponsored terrorism, minority persecution, sectarian violence, and governance failures.





India’s response underscores its rejection of external commentary on its domestic matters, especially from platforms it believes are being manipulated for political purposes by Pakistan. The MEA also warned that the OIC’s credibility and relevance risk being undermined if it continues to allow its agenda to be hijacked by narrow interests.





Agencies







