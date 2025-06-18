



The Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4), a landmark private spaceflight carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, and Poland to the International Space Station (ISS), has been rescheduled for launch no earlier than June 22, 2025.





This mission, led by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA, SpaceX, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is under intense scrutiny as it faces mounting pressure to launch within a rapidly narrowing window.





The four-member crew, including India’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla—set to become the first Indian astronaut to enter the ISS since 1984—has been in extended quarantine for nearly three weeks. This prolonged isolation, while essential for health and safety, raises concerns about crew readiness and fitness as the mission endures repeated delays.





The most recent postponement was triggered by a liquid oxygen leak detected in the Falcon 9 booster during a routine pre-launch test on June 11. SpaceX has since resolved the issue, but another complication emerged: a pressure leak in the ISS’s Russian Zvezda service module. NASA and Roscosmos are currently completing last-minute troubleshooting to ensure the module’s integrity, as its condition directly affects docking and other critical ISS operations.





ISRO, which has invested ₹550 crore in this collaboration, has reiterated that safety and mission integrity are paramount. ISRO chairman Dr. V Narayanan and his team remain stationed in Florida to oversee mission readiness. The mission is particularly significant for India, Hungary, and Poland, each aiming to send their first astronaut to the ISS as part of this international partnership.





The urgency is compounded by several factors:





The ISS has a tightly coordinated schedule for crew rotations, cargo deliveries, and maintenance, leaving little flexibility for further delays.





The launch must be precisely timed to align with the ISS’s orbit and ensure an available docking port for the 14-day mission.

Weather conditions over the Florida coast and along the rocket’s ascent path remain a variable, with meteorologists closely monitoring for a final go-ahead.

The mission is set to conduct 60 scientific experiments, including seven from ISRO, all of which have limited viability windows. Any additional postponement could compromise their success.





If Ax-4 misses the June 22 window, it risks a significant delay, potentially derailing months of planning and disrupting the ISS’s operational timeline. This would not only affect the current mission but could also impact future launches, cargo deliveries, and essential station maintenance, all of which are scheduled months in advance.





The spotlight is now on Axiom Space and SpaceX to deliver a flawless launch. With the weather currently favourable but subject to rapid change, and with all technical and logistical challenges under tight review, the coming days will be critical. As the SpaceX Falcon 9 stands ready on the launch pad, the world watches, aware that the hopes of three nations—and the integrity of a complex international partnership—hang in the balance.





Based On A News18 Report







