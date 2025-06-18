

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has officially confirmed that two critical Iranian centrifuge production facilities—the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Center—were struck in recent Israeli airstrikes. Both sites had been under IAEA monitoring and verification as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear agreement designed to limit Iran’s nuclear capabilities in exchange for sanctions relief.





At the Tehran Research Center, a building dedicated to the manufacture and testing of advanced centrifuge rotors was hit. These rotors are essential components for centrifuges, which are used to enrich uranium—a process central to both civilian nuclear energy and, potentially, weapons development.









At the TESA Karaj workshop, two buildings were destroyed; these housed the production of various centrifuge components crucial for expanding Iran’s uranium enrichment capacity. The IAEA clarified that while these were not active enrichment plants, their destruction represents a significant blow to Iran’s ability to build and deploy new centrifuges.





The strikes are part of a broader escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, with Israel aiming to cripple Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and prevent any potential progress toward nuclear weapons capability. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the targeted facilities were intended to accelerate Iran’s uranium enrichment for nuclear weapons, claiming that Iran’s enrichment levels far exceed those needed for civilian purposes.





Despite these developments, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has reiterated that the agency has no evidence of a systematic Iranian effort to develop nuclear weapons. In a statement shared by the Iranian Embassy in India, Grossi emphasized, “We did not have any proof of a systematic effort (by Iran) to move toward a nuclear weapon.” He further clarified that the IAEA’s reports have consistently indicated the absence of concrete evidence pointing to Iran’s intention to produce a nuclear bomb.





However, Israeli intelligence sources, as reported by the Times of Israel, suggest that Iranian scientists had recently conducted successful experiments in nuclear weapon design, potentially bringing Iran within weeks of being able to produce a bomb. This intelligence reportedly played a role in Israel’s decision to launch pre-emptive strikes, amid concerns that Iran’s nuclear program could be more advanced than what is publicly known.





In response to the heightened tensions, the US State Department reaffirmed its position that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” echoing a long-standing policy stance and underscoring the international community’s concern over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.





The IAEA’s confirmation of the Israeli strikes on Iran’s centrifuge production sites marks a significant escalation in the regional conflict and delivers a substantial setback to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. While Israeli and Western intelligence raise alarms about possible weaponization efforts, the IAEA maintains that it has not found proof of a systematic Iranian drive toward nuclear arms. The situation remains highly volatile, with both military and diplomatic repercussions unfolding in the wake of these events.





Based On ANI Report







