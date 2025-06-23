

The recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities showcased the formidable capabilities—and immense costs—of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, one of the most advanced and expensive military aircraft ever built.





Each B-2 bomber is valued at approximately $2.1 to $2.2 billion, reflecting decades of research, cutting-edge stealth technology, and limited production numbers, with only 21 units ever constructed.





This price tag makes the B-2 the priciest military plane in history, underscoring the significant financial resources required to maintain America’s strategic edge.





On Saturday, in what Pentagon officials described as the largest B-2 operational strike in U.S. history, seven B-2 bombers were deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to target Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites.





The mission, codenamed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” involved round-trip flights lasting up to 37 hours, with multiple in-flight refuelling and complex coordination with U.S. fighter jets and support aircraft in the Middle East.





The bombers delivered a devastating payload, including 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) “bunker buster” bombs—each weighing 30,000 pounds and costing around $20 million—designed to destroy deeply buried and fortified targets like Fordow.





The B-2’s operational advantages stem from its sophisticated stealth features. Its flying-wing design, radar-absorbent materials, and minimized infrared signature reduce its radar cross-section to that of a small bird, allowing it to penetrate the world’s most advanced air defence networks virtually undetected.





The aircraft can carry up to 40,000 pounds of ordnance, including both conventional and nuclear munitions, and is operated by just two crew members thanks to advanced automation systems.





The strategic reach of the B-2 is unparalleled: it boasts a range of over 6,000 nautical miles without refuelling, and with aerial refuelling, it can strike targets anywhere on the globe directly from the continental United States.





This capability was dramatically demonstrated in the Iran mission, where B-2s flew non-stop, executed precise strikes, and returned safely despite global media coverage and heightened tensions.





The mission’s success was hailed by U.S. officials, with President Donald Trump declaring that Iran’s nuclear enrichment capability at Fordow had been “completely and totally obliterated” and warning of further action if Iran did not seek peace.





The operation highlighted not only the technological and operational prowess of the U.S. Air Force but also the extraordinary financial investment required to sustain such capabilities.









As former Indian Air Force officer Ajay Ahlawat observed, the ability to project power globally with such precision “costs a lot of money”—a reality reflected in the staggering price of each B-2 bomber and its specialized munitions.





The B-2 Spirit remains a cornerstone of U.S. strategic deterrence, combining stealth, range, payload, and survivability at a cost that few nations can match. Its role in the Iran strikes reaffirms both its operational value and the high price of maintaining global military supremacy.





Based On BT Report











