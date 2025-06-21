



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks targeting Pakistani military forces in the Hoshab and Kolwah regions of Balochistan, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing insurgency.





According to statements released by the BLA and corroborated by multiple news sources, these operations involved the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) as well as direct armed assaults, resulting in substantial casualties among Pakistani security personnel. The BLA reported that at least five Pakistani army members were killed in these attacks, with additional losses in equipment and infrastructure.





In a parallel development, the BLA announced the capture of an alleged Pakistani Military Intelligence operative, identified as Khizir, in the Zehri area of Khuzdar district. The group stated that Khizir was apprehended while conducting intelligence-gathering activities across several districts.





Following his capture, the BLA claims he was tried in a self-styled "Baloch National Court," where he confessed to his activities before being executed by the group. This incident underscores the BLA’s intent to not only target military assets but also to disrupt Pakistan’s intelligence operations in the region.





These attacks are part of a broader strategy by Baloch nationalist armed groups, including the BLA and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), to intensify their campaign against what they describe as Pakistani occupation.





The BLA has recently increased the frequency and scale of its operations, conducting dozens of attacks across Balochistan as part of its ongoing campaign, "Operation Herof," which aims at the “reclamation of Balochistan” from Pakistani control. These operations have included ambushes on convoys, attacks on military posts, and targeted killings of alleged intelligence operatives, often accompanied by public statements warning of further escalation.





The execution of the intelligence operative and the scale of recent attacks signal a major escalation in the Baloch resistance, reflecting both increased operational capability and a willingness to challenge Pakistani authority more directly.





The BLA’s actions and rhetoric indicate a determination to continue and intensify their campaign, further destabilizing the already volatile security situation in Balochistan.





