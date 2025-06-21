



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), led by Director General Rafael Grossi, is actively monitoring and assessing the situation following Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear sites that began on June 13 under "Operation Rising Lion." The IAEA has been providing frequent public updates on the developments and their potential consequences for human health and the environment.





Since the onset of the Israeli strikes, damage has been reported at several nuclear-related facilities in Iran, including sites in Natanz, Arak, Esfahan, and Tehran. Notably, the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant suffered destruction of its above-ground Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant, where uranium enriched up to 60% U-235 was produced.





The attacks also destroyed critical electrical infrastructure at Natanz, potentially impacting centrifuges in the underground cascades. Although there has been no radiological impact detected outside Natanz, there is localised radiological and chemical contamination inside the facility.





Other affected sites include four buildings at the Esfahan nuclear site, such as the central chemical laboratory and uranium conversion plant, with off-site radiation levels remaining stable. Two centrifuge production facilities at the TESA Karaj workshop and Tehran Research Centre were also hit, damaging buildings involved in manufacturing advanced centrifuge components.





The Khondab Heavy Water Research Reactor, still under construction and without nuclear material, was struck, with no expected radiological consequences, though nearby heavy water production facilities were impacted.





Grossi emphasised that the IAEA inspectors remain present in Iran, albeit with some staff reductions due to security concerns, and are ready to resume safeguards inspections as soon as conditions permit. He stressed the importance of cooperation and timely information exchange with Iranian authorities to enable effective responses to any emergencies. The IAEA is prepared to deploy nuclear safety and security experts to help protect nuclear facilities and ensure the peaceful use of nuclear technology, calling for maximum restraint to avoid further escalation that could risk lives and cause radiological releases.





The conflict has entered its eighth day, with Iran responding through drone and missile attacks targeting Israeli infrastructure. The Israel Defence Forces have warned residents near Iranian nuclear sites to evacuate for safety. Grossi warned that military escalation threatens lives, increases the risk of radiological accidents, and delays diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He called for constructive dialogue to prevent nuclear accidents with grave radiological consequences and reiterated the IAEA's commitment to act within its mandate to assist in such prevention.





The IAEA continues to closely monitor the damage and radiological risks posed by the Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, maintaining a presence in Iran and urging all parties to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation and potential nuclear safety crises.





Based On ANI Report







