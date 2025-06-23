



The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed responsibility for a series of highly coordinated attacks and blockades across Balochistan, targeting critical infrastructure and government facilities in a significant escalation of the ongoing insurgency.





On June 21, BLF fighters launched a major operation in the town of Kardgap, Mastung district, where they reportedly seized the Levies station, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office, and the Assistant Commissioner's office. After confiscating weapons—including four Kalashnikov rifles, a G3 rifle, 16 other firearms, and a motorcycle—and sensitive records, the militants set these government buildings ablaze.





Following the initial assault, BLF operatives established temporary checkpoints along the Kardgap-Manguchar Link Road. During these operations, they detained three non-local individuals near Kardgap Hotel and a petrol station, while damaging seven gas-transporting bowser trucks. A separate blockade at Kardgap Cross led to further damage to five trucks and the apprehension of three more non-local individuals.





Later that evening, around 7:00 PM, BLF fighters initiated another major blockade on the Quetta-Noshki-Taftan highway, a vital transport artery. The group claims they maintained control of the highway for approximately five hours, stopping and searching all vehicles passing through, with no reported intervention from security forces during this period.





The BLF’s statement, delivered by spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch, underscores the group’s capacity for organized, multi-target operations and highlights the vulnerability of government infrastructure in the region. These attacks are part of a broader pattern of escalating violence and insurgency in Balochistan, where armed groups like the BLF and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) have increasingly targeted state institutions, infrastructure, and non-local populations, often citing long-standing grievances of political marginalization, economic exploitation, and systemic repression.





The Baloch community continues to face systemic oppression, with laws such as the Anti-Terrorism Act and special security ordinances enabling arbitrary arrests, prolonged detentions without trial, and denial of fundamental legal rights.





Security forces, operating under these laws, have been implicated in widespread enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture. Military courts and special tribunals frequently try Baloch activists without due process, while media censorship further obscures these abuses and perpetuates a cycle of violence and impunity.





This latest wave of BLF attacks reflects both the enduring volatility in Balochistan and the persistent inability of Pakistani authorities to secure the region or address the underlying grievances fuelling the insurgency. The situation remains tense, with the potential for further escalation if a political solution is not pursued.





Based On ANI Report







