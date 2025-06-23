



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel is "very close" to achieving its primary objectives in Iran, following a series of coordinated strikes that have inflicted substantial damage on Iran’s ballistic missile program and nuclear facilities.





Speaking in a pre-recorded press conference after US forces targeted key Iranian nuclear sites, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel would not allow itself to be drawn into a prolonged "war of attrition" with Tehran, but also made clear that operations would continue until all strategic goals are fully met.





Netanyahu outlined that the campaign’s dual aims are to eliminate the existential threats posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its ballistic missile capabilities.





He asserted that Israel is advancing "step by step" towards these goals and that the operation would conclude only when these threats have been neutralised. "We won't pursue our actions beyond what is needed to achieve [the goals], but we also won't finish too soon," Netanyahu stated, reinforcing his commitment to avoid unnecessary escalation while ensuring mission completion.





The Prime Minister highlighted that significant damage had been inflicted on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, though he withheld specific details about the extent of the destruction.





Netanyahu also referenced intelligence concerning Iran’s stockpile of 400 kilograms of 60-percent enriched uranium, describing it as an important component of Iran’s nuclear program, but declined to elaborate further due to security considerations.





The recent escalation follows US-led Operation Midnight Hammer, during which precision strikes were launched against Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. While US and Israeli officials claim the attacks have set back Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, Iranian authorities contend that the sites had been evacuated and sensitive materials removed prior to the strikes, with no radioactive contamination detected in the region.





Netanyahu linked the timing of the campaign to Iran’s increased efforts toward nuclear weaponization after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in September 2024, as well as Tehran’s reported plans to produce up to 300 ballistic missiles per month. He reported that over half of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers had been destroyed in the past ten days.





The Israeli leader also suggested that weakening Iran’s strategic capabilities would have direct implications for the ongoing conflict in Gaza, stating, "Without the Iranian scaffolding, it all collapses." He reiterated that the war in Gaza could end immediately if Hamas were to surrender and release all hostages, underscoring the interconnectedness of Israel’s regional security objectives.





Netanyahu’s remarks reflect Israel’s determination to achieve decisive results against Iran’s nuclear and missile threats while avoiding a drawn-out conflict. He affirmed that military operations will cease only once all objectives are accomplished, signalling both resolve and restraint in Israel’s approach to the escalating regional crisis.





Based On ANI Report







