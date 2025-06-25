



Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VVDN Technologies Pvt Ltd to collaborate on domestic manufacturing and technology development, aiming to enhance India's self-reliance in defence and professional electronics sectors.





VVDN, recognised for its expertise in software, electronics engineering, and product manufacturing, will join forces with BEL to accelerate indigenous design and manufacturing in cutting-edge technology domains.





The strategic partnership will focus on the joint development and manufacturing of Wi-Fi and 5G-based networking subsystems, which are crucial for advanced communication systems. In addition to these, the collaboration will cover software and networking solutions, radar technologies, and naval communication systems.





The scope also extends to applications for Indian Railways and other key sectors, reflecting a comprehensive approach to strengthening India’s technological capabilities across multiple industries.





This MoU, exchanged between Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of BEL, and Vivek Bansal, Co-Founder and President of VVDN, is seen as a significant step towards fostering innovation and commercialization in mission-critical technologies.





The partnership aligns with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which emphasizes domestic production and technological innovation in high-impact sectors such as defence and communications. Both companies have expressed optimism that this model of public-private collaboration will further India’s strategic autonomy and reduce dependency on imports by developing next-generation networking systems for defence, smart infrastructure, and secure connectivity.





BEL brings its legacy and expertise in developing mission-critical systems for the Indian Armed Forces, while VVDN contributes advanced capabilities in electronics design, embedded systems, and telecom infrastructure. This synergy is expected to fast-track the development and deployment of complex system solutions, thereby strengthening India’s indigenous defence ecosystem.





Based On A PTI Report







