



Between June 1 and 8, 2025, the Indian Army, in collaboration with Bangalore-based defence firm BSS, conducted the country’s first successful trial of an AI-enabled autonomous weapon system: an AI-controlled Negev light machine gun (LMG) with a 7.62×51 mm barrel.





The trials, held at high altitudes up to 14,500 feet, demonstrated the system’s ability to autonomously detect, identify, and engage targets, achieving stable target acquisition and precise engagement at ranges up to 600 metres, with the weapon’s maximum effective range being 1,000 metres.





This AI-driven weapon system is equipped with a sophisticated multi-sensor module that fuses data from thermal and optical sensors, enabling it to operate effectively in low-visibility conditions such as those found in India’s mountainous border regions.





The system uses advanced algorithms for automatic target detection, friend-foe classification, and real-time engagement. It also features ballistic compensation to account for environmental factors like wind, temperature, and range, ensuring accuracy in diverse operational scenarios.





A key advantage of the system is its ability to be operated remotely via an encrypted command link, significantly reducing the risk to troops by minimizing the need for direct human presence in exposed or hostile environments. The weapon can function autonomously within a bunker for up to 21 days and is designed to be modular, allowing integration with a variety of platforms including armoured vehicles, naval vessels, unmanned ground vehicles, and static installations.





The trials come at a time when the Indian Army is expanding its light machine gun inventory, having ordered 16,479 Negev guns from Israel in 2020 and projecting a need for 40,000 units.





The demand for such advanced weaponry has been reinforced by recent operational experiences, such as Operation Sindoor along the Pakistan border, where Indian-made weapons proved their effectiveness.





This initiative is part of India’s broader strategy to modernize its defence forces through indigenous innovation, aligning with the government’s “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliance) initiatives.





The Ministry of Defence is allocating ₹100 crore annually for AI research and development, targeting ₹1.75 lakh crore in defence production and ₹35,000 crore in exports. The AI-enabled Negev LMG represents a significant leap in India’s efforts to develop autonomous systems for base defence, convoy protection, and perimeter security, especially in high-risk or logistically challenging environments.





The successful trial of the AI-powered Negev LMG marks a major milestone in India’s defence modernization, positioning the country among a select group of nations with operational autonomous lethal weapon systems. This technology is expected to enhance operational effectiveness, reduce troop exposure to danger, and strengthen India’s strategic capabilities in difficult and high-risk terrains.





Based On ET News Report











