

As per the information, the drone is designed for speed, precision, and power. It is equipped to deliver a devastating impact in counter-terrorism operations and urban warfare scenarios.



Bharat Supply and Support (BSS) Alliance has achieved a significant technological milestone by integrating the AK-203 assault rifle with a low-altitude, high-agility drone, marking a new era in India's defence innovation.





Following the success of its TRIYAM-3D project, the company's latest development is being hailed as a potential game-changer on the battlefield of the armed forces.





This "flying assault rifle" represents a fusion of advanced drone technology and proven firearm lethality, designed to enhance the Indian armed forces' operational capabilities in counter-terrorism and urban warfare scenarios.





The AK-203-equipped combat drone is engineered for speed, precision, and power. Its design allows it to deliver devastating impact in complex environments where traditional troop deployment may be challenging or risky.





By leveraging cutting-edge advancements in drone mobility and integrating a reliable assault rifle, BSS Alliance has opened new tactical possibilities for precision strikes and rapid-response missions. This innovation is being hailed as a game-changer for battlefield support, offering a potent combination of precision, mobility, and lethality.





The development of this drone-mounted weapon system was spearheaded by BSS Material Limited, a company established under the Government of India's flagship "Defence Make in India" and "Start-Up India" initiatives.





BSS Material Limited brings together a team of experienced founders, tech entrepreneurs, automation experts, integration consultants, and financial and legal professionals, all united by the vision of creating a world-class defence manufacturing hub in India. The company's motto, "Nation First," underscores its commitment to advancing indigenous defence technology and self-reliance.





Prior to this breakthrough, BSS Material Limited had successfully tested an AI-powered autonomous lethal weapon system featuring the Negev Light Machine Gun (LMG) at an altitude of 14,000 feet, in collaboration with the Indian Army.





This test demonstrated the potential of autonomous weapon systems to provide critical defence coverage in high-altitude or otherwise inaccessible regions, further strengthening India's security infrastructure and boosting the confidence of the armed forces.





The IMI Negev NG LMG, used in these tests, weighs approximately 8 kilograms, is compatible with NATO-standard magazines, and boasts a firing rate of 850 to 1,050 rounds per minute with an effective range of 300 to 1,000 meters. Such formidable capabilities make it a reliable force multiplier and a strong deterrent to adversaries.





The AK-203-equipped combat drone developed by BSS Alliance signifies a major leap in India's indigenous defence capabilities. It not only showcases the successful integration of advanced drone and firearm technologies but also reflects the growing role of Indian start-ups and private enterprises in shaping the future of military innovation.





This development is expected to provide the Indian armed forces with a decisive edge in next-generation warfare, particularly in scenarios demanding rapid, precise, and remote engagement of hostile targets.





Based On India TV Report











