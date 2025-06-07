

A leading Canadian lawmaker has welcomed the invitation extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, calling it a “fantastic development” and a sign of renewed efforts to improve India-Canada relations.

Dallas Brodie, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Vancouver-Quilchena and a prominent lawyer, emphasised the need for both countries to move forward positively after a period of strained ties, attributing the outreach to newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as a signal of intent to repair the bilateral dynamic.





Brodie highlighted the significance of the invitation, noting the deep people-to-people connections between the two countries, with Canada hosting the largest Indian diaspora globally. She described the move as “very positive,” particularly after years of negativity under the previous Canadian administration, and expressed hope that this would mark a new chapter in cooperation and mutual respect. Brodie also underscored India’s importance as a global market and a partner with shared democratic values.





The 51st G7 Summit, scheduled from June 15 to 17, 2025, will see India participate as an invitee alongside other major economies and emerging powers, with the summit expected to focus on global security, economic stability, and counter-terrorism. PM Modi, in a public statement, thanked Prime Minister Carney for the invitation and reiterated the commitment to work together for shared interests, expressing anticipation for the summit discussions.





Addressing security concerns, Brodie voiced alarm over the rise of Khalistani extremism in Canada, labelling it a “significant problem” that causes distress among both Hindu and Sikh communities. She called for a firm approach to tackle the issue and expressed hope that it would be a key agenda item in bilateral discussions during the G7. Brodie also referenced the legacy of the 1985 Air India ‘Kanishka’ bombing, which was planned in Canada and claimed 329 lives, mostly of Indian origin, noting her ongoing efforts to establish a memorial for the victims.





Brodie further condemned the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, describing it as “sickening” and urging the Canadian government to take a clear stance against terrorism. She expressed confidence that counter-terrorism and security cooperation would be central to talks between Prime Ministers Modi and Carney at the summit.





The invitation and outreach are widely seen as a diplomatic reset, with both sides seeking to leverage their shared interests and address longstanding challenges, including extremism and security threats, to build a more robust partnership for the future.





Agencies







