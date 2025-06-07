

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the Chenab Bridge, now the world’s highest railway arch bridge, marks a transformative moment for Indian infrastructure and the integration of Jammu and Kashmir.

The bridge, standing 359 metres above the Chenab River, is a central feature of the 272-kilometre Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL), a project valued at approximately ₹44,000 crore.





This engineering marvel, built with 28,000 tonnes of steel and 66,000 cubic metres of concrete, is designed to withstand extreme mountain conditions, including winds up to 260 km/h, earthquakes up to magnitude 8, and potential blasts, with an estimated operational lifespan of 120 years.





The USBRL project, which includes 36 tunnels and 943 bridges, now provides year-round rail access to the Kashmir Valley, connecting remote regions and offering significant strategic and economic benefits. The newly electrified line is expected to boost tourism, trade, and local livelihoods, while also enhancing military logistics and national integration. The bridge’s completion is seen as a major step in India’s long-term effort to overcome the geographic and historical isolation of Jammu and Kashmir, a region often marred by conflict.





The timing of this achievement is particularly notable when contrasted with Pakistan’s ongoing economic struggles. While India invests in high-speed rail and regional connectivity—demonstrated by the launch of Vande Bharat trains capable of 180 km/h on the new corridor—Pakistan faces mounting financial pressure.





The country has recently secured an $800 million loan from the Asian Development Bank and a $1 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund, part of a larger $7 billion bailout, even as it raises its defence budget by 18% to ₹2.5 trillion.





Simultaneously, Pakistan is cancelling 118 development projects worth ₹1,000 billion (PKR) due to a sharply reduced fiscal allocation for development, now only ₹880 billion (PKR). Its tax-to-GDP ratio has also fallen from 13% in 2018 to just 9.2% in 2023, highlighting weak revenue mobilisation and growing economic risk.





The Chenab Bridge’s inauguration is not just a feat of engineering but a powerful symbol of India’s commitment to development and regional integration in contrast to Pakistan’s financial retrenchment.





The bridge and the broader USBRL project are expected to catalyse economic growth, restore confidence, and reduce isolation for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, reinforcing India’s vision of a connected, prosperous, and secure region.





