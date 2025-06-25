

In a landmark move aimed at strengthening India’s military integration and interoperability, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has been officially empowered to issue joint instructions and orders to the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

This significant policy shift, authorised by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, represents a departure from the longstanding practice where each armed service issued its own separate directives.





The first joint order, issued on Tuesday by CDS General Anil Chauhan, focuses on the ‘Approval, Promulgation and Numbering of Joint Instructions and Joint Orders’, underscoring the urgent need to streamline operational procedures, eliminate redundancies, and foster seamless cross-service cooperation.





Officials described the initiative as a foundational step towards improved transparency, coordination, and administrative efficiency across the three services. By consolidating the command structure and enabling unified directives, the move is expected to pave the way for greater synergy in planning, execution, and resource utilisation.





The new framework not only enhances operational readiness but also marks the beginning of a new era of jointness and integration within the Indian Armed Forces.





This development is seen as a critical milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to modernise its military command and control structures, ensuring that the services can operate as a cohesive and agile force in the face of emerging security challenges.





