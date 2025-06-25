



In a significant move to bolster the Indian Army’s operational readiness against emerging security threats, the Ministry of Defence has finalised 13 contracts worth ₹1,981.90 crore under the Emergency Procurement (EP) mechanism.





These acquisitions, executed through fast-track procedures, are aimed at rapidly enhancing the Army’s situational awareness, lethality, mobility, and troop protection, particularly for units deployed in counter-terrorism (CT) environments.





The procurement package covers a comprehensive range of modern, mission-critical, and entirely indigenous systems. Key equipment being acquired includes Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS), Low Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR), Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) with launchers and missiles, Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAVs), and loitering munitions featuring Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) capabilities. The contracts also encompass various categories of surveillance and combat drones, bulletproof jackets, ballistic helmets, Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) in both heavy and medium classes, and night sights for rifles.





This procurement drive comes amid heightened security concerns, following recent cross-border operations and retaliatory strikes between India and Pakistan. The Ministry’s statement underscores that these contracts were finalized against an overall sanctioned outlay of ₹2,000 crore, with deliveries expected on compressed timelines to ensure swift capability augmentation.





The EP mechanism, activated in response to urgent operational needs since 2020, has played a pivotal role in bridging critical capability gaps—especially in the wake of the Ladakh standoff with China and recent counter-terror operations. The current phase marks the sixth round of emergency procurements, reflecting the government’s commitment to equipping the Army with advanced indigenous technology to address evolving threats.





Defence officials highlight that the fast-track acquisitions of platforms, weapons, and accessories over the past five years have significantly strengthened the military’s inventory and operational edge. The three services have been granted emergency powers to utilize up to 15% of their capital budgets for urgent purchases, enabling rapid replenishment of operational stocks and timely induction of vital equipment.





This procurement initiative is a decisive step in fortifying the Indian Army’s counter-terror grid, ensuring it remains equipped to meet both present and future security challenges with speed and efficiency.





Agencies







