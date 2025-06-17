



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has significantly strengthened its maritime capabilities with the launch of its fifth Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV), named ‘Achal’, at Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) on June 16, 2025. This vessel is part of a series of eight FPVs under construction, reflecting the ongoing modernization and expansion of the ICG’s fleet.





ICGS ‘Achal’ has been constructed at a cost of ₹473 crore and features a length of 52 metres, a breadth of 8 metres, and a displacement of 320 tonnes. It is powered by a controllable pitch propeller (CPP)-based propulsion system, enabling the vessel to achieve a top speed of 27 knots, which is ideal for rapid-response operations in India’s coastal and offshore zones.





The vessel was ceremoniously launched by Kavita Harbola in the presence of Additional Director General Anil Kumar Harbola, Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard), marking another milestone in the enduring partnership between the ICG and GSL.





Designed and constructed under stringent dual-class certification from the American Bureau of Shipping and the Indian Register of Shipping, ‘Achal’ incorporates over 60% indigenous content. This highlights India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





The vessel’s primary roles include protection, monitoring, control, and surveillance, with a focus on safeguarding offshore assets and island territories—critical tasks given the evolving security landscape in the Indian Ocean Region.





The project has also delivered substantial economic benefits by generating significant employment and supporting a wide network of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) involved in component manufacturing, systems integration, and fabrication. This has provided a notable boost to the local defence manufacturing ecosystem and reinforced the synergy between India’s defence forces and domestic shipbuilders.





The launch of ICGS ‘Achal’ underscores the ICG’s ongoing efforts to modernize its fleet and enhance operational readiness. Complementing these advancements, earlier this month, ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani inaugurated a new dedicated jetty at Vizhinjam Harbour, Kerala, to further improve mission readiness for coastal surveillance, search and rescue, anti-smuggling, and fisheries protection operations.





The commissioning of ‘Achal’ marks a significant step forward in India’s maritime security infrastructure, reinforcing both the operational capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard and the nation’s progress towards defence self-reliance.





Based On IANS Report







