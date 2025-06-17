



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Canada for the G7 Summit in June 2025 has been widely hailed by the Indian diaspora as a pivotal “great reset moment” for bilateral relations between India and Canada. This visit, the first since a period of significant diplomatic strain, is seen as an opportunity to rejuvenate ties in the realms of trade, national security, and people-to-people connections.





The Indian community across Canada has expressed overwhelming enthusiasm and optimism, viewing Modi’s presence as a symbol of reconciliation and renewed partnership. Members of the diaspora, including business leaders and professionals, have underscored the immense untapped potential in economic cooperation.





They point to India’s rapidly growing market and Canada’s rich resources as complementary strengths, with both countries positioned to benefit from expanded trade in sectors such as natural gas, agriculture, and technology.





Community leaders like Ritesh Malik, Chair of the Canada India Foundation, emphasized that trust and mutual respect are essential foundations for progress, advocating for a partnership that leverages the strengths of both democracies.





Malik and others highlighted the need to address past grievances, particularly those related to foreign interference and extremist ideologies, and called for collective action against terrorism and extremism, not just for bilateral benefit but for global security.





The visit is also seen as a morale boost for the Indian diaspora, many of whom contribute significantly to the Canadian economy as doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, and students. Their hope is that improved diplomatic relations will facilitate greater opportunities for trade, investment, tourism, and cultural exchange, ultimately benefiting both nations.





The invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Modi’s acceptance are viewed as strong gestures of goodwill, signaling a willingness on both sides to move past previous tensions and work towards a constructive future. The G7 Summit itself, with Modi’s participation, further underscores India’s growing global influence and the importance of a robust India-Canada partnership in a rapidly evolving international landscape.





The Indian diaspora’s response to Modi’s visit reflects a deep sense of pride and hope, marking this moment as a potential turning point for India-Canada relations. There is a widespread belief that, with positive leadership and mutual commitment, the two countries can unlock “enormous, unlimited, untapped potential” for cooperation and prosperity.





Based On ANI Report







