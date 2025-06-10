



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet members of the all-party global outreach delegations formed under Operation Sindoor at 7 pm today at his official residence, Lok Kalyan Marg. This meeting follows the completion of a major diplomatic initiative launched after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.





Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, marked India’s robust military and diplomatic response to this tragedy, including targeted strikes by the Indian Armed Forces against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





In the wake of these events, the government dispatched seven all-party delegations, comprising over 50 participants—including MPs from across the political spectrum, former ambassadors, and ex-government officials—to more than 30 countries.





The primary objectives of these delegations were to advocate for India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, garner international support, and highlight Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of terror activities against India. The delegations also urged foreign governments to support the inclusion of Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list.





Each delegation was led by a prominent Member of Parliament, with the groups covering diverse regions:





Group 1, led by BJP’s Baijayant Panda, visited Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. Group 2, under BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad, travelled to the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark. Group 3, led by JD(U)’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore. Group 4, headed by Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde, went to the UAE, Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone. Group 5, led by Congress’s Shashi Tharoor, covered the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia. Group 6, under DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, visited Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia. Group 7, led by NCP-SCP’s Supriya Sule, traveled to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.





During their visits, the delegations held high-level meetings with foreign officials, explained the context and necessity of Operation Sindoor, and paid tributes to victims of terrorism. They emphasized India’s commitment to peace and its resolve to act decisively against terror threats. The global outreach was noted for its bipartisan nature, with participation from both ruling and opposition parties, including figures like Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, and Asaduddin Owaisi.





The delegations are expected to brief Prime Minister Modi on the outcomes of their missions, including the responses received from the international community, the level of support for India’s anti-terror stance, and the diplomatic traction gained in exposing Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism. This outreach is seen as a significant step in consolidating global opinion against terrorism and reinforcing India’s leadership in the fight for international security and peace.





Based On A NDTV Report







