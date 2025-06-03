



The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is set to issue an Expression of Interest (EoI) within the next few weeks to select a production partner for India’s 5.5-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.





This move is a significant step in leveraging the capabilities of the emerging indigenous aerospace sector, aiming to involve both established and new players in the manufacturing and supply chain for this next-generation stealth fighter.





The AMCA project, recently cleared for execution by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marks a pivotal shift in India’s defence manufacturing approach. For the first time, private Indian companies will be able to compete alongside public sector giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for a major fighter aircraft program.





The EoI will be open exclusively to Indian firms, which may participate independently, form consortia, or enter joint ventures, including with global technology partners as equity stakeholders. This competitive, merit-based model replaces the earlier nomination-based system and is designed to accelerate development, reduce costs, and infuse advanced technology into the program.





HAL, traditionally the sole manufacturer of fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF), has already received 24 responses from domestic companies interested in forming a consortium for the AMCA bid.





While HAL is expected to be the lead partner, equity stakes will be determined by the financial contributions of the selected private firms. ADA will oversee the selection process and lead the manufacturing of five initial prototypes, with further orders contingent on successful outcomes.





The AMCA itself is envisioned as a 25-ton, twin-engine, multirole stealth aircraft designed to replace aging fleets and bolster India’s airpower by 2035. The project aims for up to 75% indigenous content initially, with ambitions to reach 85% in later phases. The first prototype is targeted for rollout between 2026 and 2027, though some sources suggest a possible delay to 2028–29, with induction into the IAF planned for 2034–35.





This initiative is strategically significant amid regional security challenges and aims to position India among the few nations capable of designing and manufacturing advanced combat aircraft. It also aligns with the government’s broader “Make in India” policy, fostering self-reliance, strengthening domestic supply chains, and developing a robust aerospace industrial base.





The imminent EoI for the AMCA program represents a transformative opportunity for India’s aerospace sector, encouraging private sector innovation, international collaboration, and a new model of public-private partnership to deliver a world-class stealth fighter for the IAF.





Based On Business Line Report











