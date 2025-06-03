



On the night of May 9-10, 2025, Pakistan escalated hostilities with India by launching a series of coordinated, late-night attacks across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). This escalation came three days after India had conducted military strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor,’ targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





According to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Pakistan’s explicit objective was to “get India to its knees in 48 hours” through these aggressive manoeuvres.





The attacks began around 1 am on May 10 and were widespread, targeting 26 locations from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir to Naliya in Gujarat. Key Indian Air Force (IAF) bases such as Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj were among the intended targets, along with medical centers and schools at IAF bases in Srinagar, Udhampur, and Awantipora. At 1:40 am, Pakistan escalated further by launching a high-speed missile attack aimed at airbases in Punjab.





Despite the scale and intensity of these attacks, the Indian armed forces managed to thwart the majority of them, preventing significant damage or disruption. In swift retaliation, India carried out precision strikes against Pakistani military bases, command centers, and weapons sites. Notable Pakistani airbases targeted included Rafiqui, Murid, Nur Khan, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian.





General Chauhan emphasised that Pakistan’s operations, originally planned to last 48 hours, “folded up in about eight hours” due to the effectiveness and speed of the Indian response. Realising the disproportionate cost and the risk of further escalation, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to their Indian counterpart via hotline, expressing Islamabad’s readiness to negotiate and de-escalate. By 5 pm on May 10, both nations officially declared a ceasefire.



