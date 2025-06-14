



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is advancing the development of the Kusha air defence system, a multi-layered, indigenous solution aimed at significantly enhancing India’s long-range air defence capabilities.





The Kusha project comprises three distinct variants—Kusha-M1, Kusha-M2, and Kusha-M3—each designed to intercept a spectrum of aerial threats at varying ranges, with phased induction into the armed forces targeted by 2030.





Kusha-M1 will serve as the short-range component, equipped with missile systems capable of intercepting aircraft and incoming missiles at close distances.





Kusha-M2 will extend the coverage to medium-range threats, utilising surface-to-air missiles with greater reach, while Kusha-M3 is planned to offer interception capabilities at distances exceeding 400 km, rivalling some of the most advanced air defence systems globally. All three variants will share a common kill vehicle, but each will be fitted with different boosters tailored to their operational range requirements.





The system is designed to provide multi-layered space protection, with a single battery capable of launching several interceptor missiles to cover a defensive envelope between 100 and 200 km, countering a wide array of aerial threats.





DRDO sources have indicated that the first development trials for Kusha-M1 are expected as early as September, with possible induction by 2028. Kusha-M2 trials are slated for the following year, and Kusha-M3 could see its first tests by 2027.





Kusha is being positioned as India’s indigenous answer to Russia’s S-500 system, and DRDO is confident that it will surpass the capabilities of the S-400 Triumf, which the Indian Air Force has already deployed with success during recent operations. The extended-range Kusha system is expected to provide a robust defensive wall against kinetic projectiles, marking a significant stride towards self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in India’s air defence architecture.





The development of Kusha comes as India continues to receive additional S-400 squadrons from Russia, with the final deliveries expected by 2026 as part of a $5.4 billion deal.





The Kusha project, however, underscores India’s commitment to building indigenous systems capable of matching or exceeding the performance of globally recognised platforms like the S-400 and S-500, reinforcing the nation’s strategic autonomy in critical defence technologies.





