



Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, during his recent visit to New Delhi, emphasized that China-India relations are maintaining a "hard-won momentum of improvement and development." This statement followed a new round of the China-India Vice Foreign Minister-Foreign Secretary Dialogue with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, as well as a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.





Sun highlighted that both countries should adhere to the significant understandings reached by their leaders during the recent meeting in Kazan. He stressed the need to approach bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, aiming to increase political mutual trust and advance cooperation in various fields.





Both sides were urged to properly manage disagreements, ensuring that relations progress along a stable and constructive path, and to jointly contribute to international and regional peace and prosperity.





The discussions between Sun and Misri were described as candid and in-depth, covering a range of bilateral, international, and regional issues of mutual concern. India reiterated its support for China’s presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Additionally, the two sides agreed to prepare for the 24th Special Representatives' Meeting on the China-India Boundary Question, to be convened at an appropriate time.





Looking ahead, both countries plan to continue commemorative activities for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, work towards resuming direct flights and the exchange of resident journalists, and facilitate greater people-to-people exchanges.





Efforts will also be made to resume bilateral dialogue mechanisms and ensure the smooth pilgrimage of Indian citizens to Mount Gang Rinpoche and Lake Mapam Yun Tso in China’s Xizang Autonomous Region.





In a gesture of goodwill, Sun Weidong also conveyed condolences to the Indian side regarding the recent air crash in Gujarat on June 12. This series of engagements underscores a cautious yet tangible improvement in China-India ties, with both sides expressing willingness to manage differences and enhance cooperation for mutual benefit.





Based On ANI Report







