



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is making a significant strategic presentation at the Paris Air Show 2025, demonstrating India's rapidly advancing capabilities in aerospace and defence innovation. This participation represents a pivotal moment for India's defence sector, showcasing the nation's transition from a defence importer to an emerging global defence technology powerhouse. The event, scheduled from June 16 to 22 at Le Bourget, France, serves as one of the world's largest aerospace exhibitions, bringing together 2,500 exhibitors from 48 countries and attracting over 300,000 visitors.





India's Comprehensive Defence Technology Portfolio





DRDO's exhibition at the Paris Air Show features an impressive array of indigenous defence systems that highlight India's growing self-reliance in critical military technologies. The organisation is showcasing next-generation unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), advanced avionics systems, and indigenous defence platforms that demonstrate India's commitment to the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative. This comprehensive display represents years of indigenous research and development efforts aimed at reducing India's dependence on foreign defence imports.





Advanced Missile Systems And Air-to-Air Combat Capabilities: Astra Beyond-Visual-Range Missile System





The centrepiece of DRDO's missile technology showcase is the Astra beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile, designed to engage and destroy highly manoeuvring supersonic aircraft under all-weather conditions. The Astra MK-1 missile measures 3.6 meters in length with a diameter of 178 millimetres and weighs 154 kilograms, capable of achieving speeds up to Mach 4.5. The missile features a sophisticated guidance system combining mid-course inertial navigation driven by fibre-optic gyroscopes with terminal guidance through active radar homing. With a maximum engagement range of 110 kilometres in head-on chase mode and 80 kilometres in pursuit mode, the Astra represents one of the most advanced air-to-air missile systems in its class globally.





The missile's active radar seeker provides a homing range of 25 kilometres and enables off-boresight launches up to 45 degrees, while its 15-kilogram high-explosive pre-fragmented warhead is activated by a proximity fuse. The Astra MK-1 has been successfully integrated with the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fleet and is being inducted into the Indian Air Force, with multiple variants under development to meet specific operational requirements.





HELINA Anti-Tank Guided Missile System





DRDO is also featuring the HELINA (Helicopter-based NAG) anti-tank guided missile system, representing a third-generation fire-and-forget capability mounted on the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). This sophisticated weapon system utilises an Imaging Infrared (IIR) seeker operating in Lock-on-Before-Launch mode, making it one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons globally. The successful high-altitude flight trials conducted jointly by DRDO, the Indian Army, and Indian Air Force demonstrate the system's operational readiness for integration with helicopter platforms.





TEJAS MK-2 Light Combat Aircraft





The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-2, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), represents India's advanced indigenous fighter aircraft development. The TEJAS MK-2 features significant improvements over its predecessor, with a length of 14.6 meters and wingspan of 8.5 meters, compared to the MK-1's 13.2-meter length and 8.2-meter wingspan. Powered by the General Electric F414-INS6 engine producing 98 kN of thrust, the aircraft achieves a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 with a combat radius of approximately 1,500 kilometres.





The aircraft incorporates advanced stealth features including reduced radar cross-section and infrared signature through composite materials, radar-absorbing coatings, and internal weapons bay configuration. The TEJAS MK-2 is equipped with indigenous Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems, and Electronic Warfare (EW) suites, enabling true multi-role capabilities across air superiority, ground attack, maritime strike, and reconnaissance missions.





Swathi Weapon Locating Radar





The Swathi Weapon Locating Radar (WLR), developed jointly by DRDO and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), represents India's indigenous capability in battlefield surveillance technology. This Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA) radar system can electronically scan a ±45-degree azimuth range and -5 to 75-degree elevation range for incoming rocket, artillery, and mortar fire. The system utilises a Travelling-Wave Tube (TW) based transmitter that releases mono-pulse signals with pulse compression techniques to enhance range resolution and improve probability of intercept.





The Swathi radar's advanced signal processing capabilities enable detection and tracking of small artillery projectiles through sophisticated amplitude and phase comparison techniques. The system's high signal-to-noise ratio makes it particularly effective in extreme weather conditions, while its rapid deployment capability allows the antenna to rotate ±135 degrees in just 30 seconds.





DRDO Airborne Early Warning And Control System





DRDO's Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&CS), also known as NETRA, represents India's indigenous development of airborne surveillance platforms. The system, worth ₹1,800 crore, aims to deliver three radar-equipped surveillance aircraft based on the Embraer ERJ 145 platform to the Indian Air Force. The project involves comprehensive modifications including in-flight refuelling systems, SATCOM capability, increased electrical and cooling capacities, and multiple aerodynamic and structural changes. This indigenous AEW&CS capability supplements the larger EL/W-2090 AWACS systems while providing the Indian Air Force with a more flexible and cost-effective surveillance platform.





SHYEN Dornier Aircraft Upgrade Program





DRDO's SHYEN (Payloads for Dornier Mid-Life Upgrade) program represents a comprehensive modernisation initiative for the Indian Navy's Dornier Do 228 maritime patrol aircraft fleet. The SHYEN sensor suite comprises a maritime surveillance radar, electronic support measures (ESM) system, electro-optic/infrared (EO/IR) system, and software-defined radio (SDR) for enhanced communication capabilities.





The centrepiece Kshitij radar is a long-range, multi-role Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) system incorporating synthetic aperture radar (SAR) modes, ground moving target indicator (GMTI) capabilities, and specialised weather and search-and-rescue functions. The Kshitij radar utilises approximately 600 gallium nitride (GaN)-based transmit/receive modules in a tiled configuration, enabling sub-meter resolution target detection. The system integrates automatic identification systems (AIS), EO/IR imaging, and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) capabilities while employing artificial intelligence for enhanced target classification.





India's Defence Export Revolution





India's participation at the Paris Air Show occurs during a period of unprecedented growth in defence exports, which have increased 34-fold from ₹686 crore in 2013-14 to ₹23,622 crore in 2024-25. The private sector contributed ₹15,233 crore while Defence Public Sector Undertakings recorded ₹8,389 crore in exports, with DPSU exports growing 42.85%. India currently exports defence equipment to approximately 80 countries and has set an ambitious target of achieving ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029.





In conclusion, DRDO's comprehensive display at the Paris Air Show represents India's emergence as a significant player in the global aerospace and defence sector, showcasing the nation's commitment to indigenous innovation while fostering international partnerships. As India continues advancing toward its vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, DRDO's technological achievements demonstrated at this prestigious international platform underscore the country's transformation from a defence importer to a potential global defence technology leader.





Agencies







