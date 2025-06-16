



Israel’s recent interception of eight Iranian drones by its navy marks a pivotal moment in the country’s maritime defence strategy, showcasing the operational debut of the Barak Magen air defence system—a technological achievement rooted in Israeli and Indian collaboration.





The event unfolded amid escalating hostilities with Iran, with Tehran framing its attacks as retaliation for Israeli operations targeting Iranian military and nuclear assets. According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), this engagement was the first combat use of Barak Magen and its long-range LRAD interceptor, with all eight drones neutralised before reaching their targets.





The Barak Magen system, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), is the naval variant of the Barak MX family and is integrated into Israel’s newest Sa’ar 6-class corvettes. These warships, commissioned between 2020 and 2023 and built by Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, are equipped with advanced EL/M-2248 MF-STAR radar and electro-optical sensors, providing 360-degree threat detection and tracking.





The Barak Magen system delivers multi-layered protection against a spectrum of threats, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and enemy aircraft. Its modular design allows adaptation to various platforms, and its LRAD interceptor can engage targets at ranges exceeding 150 km, offering rapid, precise responses to incoming threats.





This successful interception is significant for several reasons. First, it demonstrates Israel’s ability to counter sophisticated, low-cost, and expendable drone swarms—a tactic increasingly favoured by Iran and its proxies to probe and exhaust Israeli defences. Second, the Barak Magen system’s deployment addresses the growing vulnerability of Israel’s offshore gas platforms and shipping lanes, filling a critical gap in layered maritime defence.





India’s role in this technological evolution is notable. The Barak-8 variant, co-developed by IAI and India’s Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), is a key component of both nations’ naval and air defence arsenals, providing a versatile shield against diverse aerial threats. The collaboration has not only strengthened bilateral defence ties but also enhanced the global appeal of the Barak system, which has secured over $1.2 billion in international sales.





Since the escalation of hostilities, Israeli naval platforms have intercepted at least 25 drones, most of which were downed by the C-Dome system—the naval adaptation of the Iron Dome. However, the Barak Magen’s combat debut signals a strategic shift: Israel is now leveraging high-end naval platforms to provide independent, robust air defence at sea, complementing its land-based systems and extending protection to critical maritime infrastructure.





The broader context underscores the urgency of this adaptation. As Iran, Hezbollah, and the Houthis intensify their use of drones and precision munitions, Israel’s naval defence posture is evolving to meet these asymmetric threats head-on. The Sa’ar 6 fleet, now fully operational, forms the backbone of this maritime shield, safeguarding Israel’s exclusive economic zone and serving as a deterrent against regional adversaries.





The interception of Iranian drones by the Israeli Navy using the India-linked Barak Magen system represents both a technological milestone and a strategic inflection point. It highlights the increasing importance of naval air defence in modern conflict, the benefits of international defence collaboration, and Israel’s commitment to securing its maritime frontiers amid evolving threats.





