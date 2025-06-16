



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a significant telephonic conversation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on June 16, 2025. The discussion centered on the rapidly evolving and volatile situation in West Asia, particularly in light of heightened military tensions between Israel and Iran.





Both leaders emphasized the critical role of diplomacy in addressing the current crisis and agreed to remain in close contact as developments unfold. According to official statements from both sides, the conversation focused on exploring ways to reduce escalation and prevent the further spread of conflict across the region. The UAE Foreign Minister’s office specifically highlighted that the call addressed “the latest developments in the region, and ways to reduce escalation and prevent the spread of the conflict”.





The backdrop to this diplomatic engagement is a sharp escalation in hostilities. Israel recently conducted a series of wide-scale airstrikes targeting Iranian military and weapons production sites, including facilities linked to the Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and missile infrastructure in Tehran. In response, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting Israeli cities, including Haifa, marking a dangerous intensification of direct conflict between the two nations.





The violence has resulted in significant casualties, with at least 224 people killed in Iran and 14 in Israel, and over 1,400 injured in Tehran alone, according to local authorities. The Israeli campaign, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, aims to dismantle what it describes as existential threats posed by Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. Iran, for its part, has initiated the fourth phase of its retaliatory operation, “Operation True Promise 3,” targeting Israeli infrastructure and residential areas in what it calls a decisive response to the Israeli strikes.





India, which maintains close and friendly relations with both Iran and Israel, has expressed deep concern over the escalating hostilities and has called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. The Indian government has stated its readiness to extend all possible support to efforts aimed at de-escalation and has advised its citizens in both countries to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel. Indian embassies remain in close contact with nationals in the affected areas, though no evacuation plans are currently in place.





The conversation between Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed underscores the shared interest of both India and the UAE in regional stability and their commitment to using diplomatic channels to contain the crisis. Their agreement to remain in touch signals ongoing coordination and the potential for joint initiatives aimed at promoting peace and preventing further escalation in West Asia.





