



Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic first visit to Cyprus on June 15-16, 2025, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Mediterranean island nation. He was warmly welcomed by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at Larnaca International Airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia. This visit is significant as it is the first by an Indian PM to Cyprus in over two decades, with the last visits by Indira Gandhi in 1982 and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002.





During the visit, PM Modi and President Christodoulides held wide-ranging talks at the Presidential Palace, reaffirming the strong and enduring friendship between India and Cyprus. They emphasized shared values, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and cooperation in counter-terrorism.





PM Modi thanked Cyprus for its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025 and its support for India’s fight against terrorism. The leaders also reiterated India's support for Cyprus’s unity and a peaceful resolution of the Cyprus Question based on UN Security Council resolutions and international law.





The discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, science and research, cultural ties, fintech, start-ups, defence industry, connectivity, innovation, digitalization, AI, and mobility. They agreed to establish a five-year roadmap to strengthen strategic cooperation and to set up cyber and maritime security dialogues, along with mechanisms for real-time exchange of information on terrorism, drug, and arms trafficking.





The Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme signed earlier in January 2025 was appreciated as a concrete step in defence partnership. Both leaders also welcomed the establishment of the India-Greece-Cyprus Business and Investment Council to deepen economic engagement and discussed enhancing air connectivity to boost business, tourism, and knowledge exchange. PM Modi highlighted the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a contributor to regional peace and prosperity.





PM Modi also engaged with the Indian diaspora in Limassol, who gave him a warm reception. He praised their contributions to Cypriot society and reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening friendship with Cyprus. Additionally, the two leaders interacted with leading CEOs, focusing on boosting business linkages in sectors such as innovation, energy, and technology, recognizing the immense potential for collaboration.





The visit carries geopolitical significance, possibly signaling a message amid evolving regional dynamics, including Turkey-Pakistan ties. Cyprus has backed India on issues like cross-border terrorism and is deepening cooperation with India in trade, energy, and EU-related matters.





PM Modi’s visit to Cyprus marked a new era of strategic partnership founded on trust, shared values, and a rich historical relationship, aiming to expand cooperation across multiple sectors and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations.





Based On ANI Report







