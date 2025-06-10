



External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar, during his official visit to Europe from June 8 to 14, 2025, engaged with members of the Indian community in Belgium and Luxembourg, highlighting the significant progress in India-Belgium relations and India’s growing engagement with the European Union.





In his interaction, Jaishankar discussed the deepening of bilateral ties, emphasising the robust economic partnership between India and Belgium, which now spans diverse sectors such as trade, investment, technology, pharmaceuticals, green energy, the diamond industry, and strong people-to-people connections.





Jaishankar also briefed the community on India’s ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and promote national progress and prosperity, underscoring the government’s commitment to a policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism. He shared updates on India’s diplomatic initiatives and the momentum in India-EU relations, particularly in areas like clean energy, mobility, and pharmaceuticals.





The visit to Belgium began with a meeting between Jaishankar and the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, defence, and technology. Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Belgium’s solidarity in combating terrorism and recognised the convergence of strategic interests between the two countries, especially following the recent economic mission to India led by Princess Astrid of Belgium, which covered labour migration, defence, diamonds, space exploration, and green energy.





Jaishankar’s visit coincided with the detention of fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi in Belgium. Choksi, wanted in India for a major bank fraud, was arrested in mid-April on India’s extradition request; the matter is expected to be discussed during the minister’s stay, given the existing extradition treaty between India and Belgium.





Beyond Belgium, Jaishankar’s European tour includes high-level engagements in France and with the European Union, where he is participating in strategic dialogues and multilateral events like the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue, further reinforcing India’s commitment to multilateralism and global cooperation.





The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that Jaishankar’s visit is poised to deepen India’s relations with France, Belgium, and the European Union, giving renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in a wide range of sectors.





Jaishankar’s interactions with the Indian diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg reflect the importance India places on its overseas communities and their role in strengthening bilateral and multilateral partnerships.





Based On ANI Report







